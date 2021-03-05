Lauren London Is Back Starring With Michael B. Jordan In ‘Without Remorse’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The marathon is officially continuing as 36 year old actress Lauren London is returning to the silver screen.

Grammy Award winning rapper, Nipsey Hussle, was tragically struck down March 31, 2019 at the tender age of 33 years old in the community that he was so passionately trying to uplift, leaving behind to mourn the exiting of his flesh from this world, his two children and the love of his life actress Lauren London.

Lauren London who has been quietly mourning the loss of Ermias Joseph Asghedom AKA Nipsey Hussle is making her triumphant return in her first film since his passing, ‘Without Remorse’ starring alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.

‘Without Remorse’, scheduled to drop on Prime Video on April 30, 2021, is based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel, of the same name, about a Navy SEAL (Michael B. Jordan) who seeks revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife (Lauren London), at the hands of Russian soldiers, going on a destructive path of redemption intertwined with an international conspiracy that could lead to war.

Lauren London previously starred in other films such as, ATL, This Christmas and Madea’s Big Happy Family to name just a few.

Take a look at the return of Lauren London starring along side Michael B. Jordon in the official trailer to ‘Without Remorse’ below.

