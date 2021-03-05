The Bijou Star Files: T.I. & Tiny Tried To Make A Deal…NOT !!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

March 5, 2021:

T.I. & Tiny Allegedly Tried To Make A Deal In Sexual Assault Accusations, Lawyer Says + Couple’s Attorney Denies Claim

It doesn’t look like the sexual assault allegations that have recently surfaced against T.I. and Tiny will be going away anytime soon. Read More

GOV. CUOMO SUED LET ME SEE DYING HUSBAND IN NURSING HOME …We’re Both Vaccinated!!!

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home controversy just added another layer — a woman claims she can’t see her husband, even though they’re both vaccinated … so, now she’s suing. Read More

CHRIS HARRISON, RACHEL LINDSAY ACCEPTS APOLOGY …He Plans to Return to ‘Bachelor’

Chris’ mea culpa went over well with Rachel Lindsay, she tells us she accepts his apology. Read More

CHRIS HARRISON RACISM APOLOGY SINCERE, NOT JUST FOR SHOW …Michael Eric Dyson Cosigns

Chris Harrison has at least one person in his corner as his racism apology tour begins — author Michael Eric Dyson tells us Chris is being sincere. Read More

‘SPACE JAM’ DIRECTOR REWORKS LOLA BUNNY FOR REBOOT… From ‘Sexualized’ To ‘Strong’

The director of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has “reworked” Lola Bunny’s role for the reboot — claiming he wasn’t comfortable with the “very sexualized” way she came off in the original back in 1996. Read More

MATHEW KNOWLES INSULTING TO COMPARE BEYONCE TO CHLOE BAILEY… Who Are These Idiots?!

Anyone comparing the talent of Beyonce to the talent of Chloe Bailey is an “Idiot. Period.” … at least according to Mathew Knowles. Read More

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE IT’S WAR!!! Palace Spreading Lies, We Won’t Take It

The gloves are off for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are now flat out accusing Buckingham Palace of spreading lies about them, and insisting they can’t be silenced. Read More

Tekashi 6ix9ine Shuts Down Claims By Lil Nas X That He Slid In His DMs

Social media was on fire earlier today when Lil Nas X appeared to expose Tekashi 6ix9ine for allegedly sliding in his DMs—however, it didn’t take long before Tekashi shut down the claims very quickly. Read More

Nas Shares His Opinion About Today’s Rappers, Says ‘There’s No One Keeping Me Up At Night’

When it comes to being a legend in the game, it’s undeniable that Nas is indeed that. With a rap career that expands over decades, you have to put respect on his name. Read More

Lauren London Returns To The Big Screen With Michael B. Jordan In The Upcoming Film ‘Without Remorse’

The first trailer just dropped for Lauren London’s new movie starring alongside Michael B. Jordan…and she happens to be pregnant for the role. Read More

Ferguson Activists & The Father Of Michael Brown Jr. Request $20 Million From Black Lives Matter As They Work To Restore Community Efforts

The International Black Freedom Alliance (IBFA) and Michael Brown Sr. have come together to request a total of $20 million from Black Lives Matter. Read More

Jack Dorsey’s Square Inc. To Acquire Majority Stake Of Jay-Z’s Streaming Service Tidal

It looks like Jay-Z has acquired yet another major deal, all within a matter of a week. On Thursday, it was announced, Jack Dorsey’s company, Square Inc. plans to acquire a majority stake in Jay-Z’s popular streaming service Tidal. Read More

Target Is Tracking Shoppers & Changing Prices Based On Their Locations

Target has been tracking its app users’ locations and changing the prices of goods depending on where the shoppers are. Read More

FAMU Announces Partnership With Nike and LeBron James

Florida A&M University has partnered with Nike for a six-year deal that will make Nike FAMU’s exclusive athletic gear provider. Read More

Fanbase Launches Direct Voice Feature

The Black founded and operated social media platform Fanbase has launched a new initiative geared to helping Black content creators. Read More

The Wu-Tang Clan Is Releasing A Limited Edition Photography Book That Includes Never-Before-Seen Images, Only 36 Copies Will Be Available

The Wu-Tang Clan plans on releasing a limited edition photography book that includes hundreds of never-before-seen photos. Read More

Mississippi Middle School Teacher Instructed Eight-Grade Students To ‘Pretend Like’ They Are Enslaved Black People

A Mississippi school is receiving backlash after a teacher instructed students to “pretend like” they are enslaved Black people. Read More

Mississippi Passes Bill Banning Transgender Student-Athletes From Women’s Teams

Mississippi legislators have passed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing on all-female sports teams in schools and universities. Read More

Kevin Hart’s Drama ‘Fatherhood’ To Premiere On Netflix Father’s Day + Barack & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Production Company Joins Film

Kevin Hart’s newest project Fatherhood was supposed to hit theaters next month, but due to COVID-19, it has landed a deal with Netflix and will instead premiere on the streaming service this Father’s Day. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Claims She Was Bribed To Recant Her Story, Was Told Investigation Into The Pettys Is Underway

The woman who claims Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, sexually assaulted her when she was younger recently alleged that she’s being harassed to recant her story. Read More

‘Victory is in sight’: Gov. Mike DeWine announces criteria for Ohio to end COVID-19 health orders

On Thursday, DeWine announced that when Ohio gets down to 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will come off. Read More

‘The District has failed to address our concerns’ | Cleveland Teachers Union votes to stay remote despite CMSD mandate

Last week Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon pushed back the return plan. Now, the union says they want “proven safeguards” before coming back to class. Read More

Ron Johnson forces Senate clerks to read entire COVID relief bill out loud

Senate Democrats were hoping to kick off debate Thursday on their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, but first had to make it through a Republican senator’s hours-long delay tactic. Read More

Eddie Murphy Says He Plans on Returning to Stand-Up Following Pandemic

Eddie Murphy is getting back to his roots. Read More

