LOCAL NEWS: Playhouse Square Planning In-Person Return Later in 2021

Those who miss seeing live performances on stage should be encouraged by this good news.

Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland has mentioned there will soon be a time when the theaters will finally open their doors and seats to the public after a long hiatus that shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wait could finally be over as the shows could resume later in 2021.

A good sign that live performances are coming back to Playhouse is the incoming announcement of its popular Broadway lineup.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Tuesday, Playhouse Square announced that on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. it will release the lineup of KeyBank Broadway Series shows, scheduled to begin in fall 2021. The fall show lineup will be announced during a virtual broadcast on April 7, with details regarding how to watch at a later date.

Two of the major shows that were due to run or continue last year, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘My Fair Lady,’ will come resume or start production in 2022. Look for ‘Superstar’ to run next February and ‘Lady’ to start next June.

As for those with tickets for the previously announced dates, they will be contacted with further instructions.

Health and safety protocols will also be announced soon.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images