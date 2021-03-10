LOCAL NEWS: Great Lakes Mall in Mentor to Bring Back the Easter Bunny!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One Easter tradition is coming back to one of Cleveland’s most popular indoor shopping centers.

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor has announced that the Easter Bunny is making a comeback to greet all of the little ones.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting on Friday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m., Easter Bunny fans can reserve visit and photography times daily until the day before the holiday. Easter falls on April 4 this year. Along with that, the mall is offering an Easter Egg Hunt event as well as an Easter-themed craft event on March 20 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This should be a fun treat for all of the kids in the Cleveland area, especially in western Lake County.

Though it is nice to two annual traditions come to one of the most premiere malls in Northeast Ohio, there will be still come rules to follow.

Look for some physical distancing guidelines to appear on both occasions that will include facial coverings.

After all, the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on for the time being.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Picture Alliance and Getty Images