R.I.P. Cleveland Cavaliers Voice Joe Tait Has Passed Away at Age 83

One of most familiar and memorable voices in Cleveland sports broadcasting has been silenced for good.

Joe Tait, who did play by play for the Cavs basketball team from 1970 to 1980 and again from 1983 to 2011, has died at the age of 83.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers for years, fans grew to cherish his legendary play-by-play style. He retired during the 2010-2011 season, but had been with the team since the beginning of the Cavs.

Tait also did television calls for the Cleveland Indians baseball team in the 1980 to 1987.

One of the most well-known media personalities, Andre Knott, paid tribute to Tait on social media.

RIP to Joe Tait. A man that I emulated in my backyard growing up when shooting hoops, to a man who was so huge in my development in this business. Always honest n sincere to me, and REAL! My heart hurts today as if I lost a family member. — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) March 10, 2021

The Cavs also released a statement on Tait’s passing:

The Cleveland Cavaliers mourn the passing of one of our beloved founding fathers and the original, long-time voice of the franchise – Joe Tait. From the team’s inception in 1970 through the next four decades, the Basketball Hall of Famer informed, entertained and inspired generations of Cavs fans – painting a picture of the game with an unmatched mix of passion, precision and humor. A dedicated husband and father – generous with his talent and spirit – Joe received every major sports broadcasting award there is over the course of his career in Northeast Ohio. And like some of the most legendary Cavaliers he chronicled, Joe joined them with his own banner hanging in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

