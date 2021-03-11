Cardi B Say’s E! True Hollywood Is Telling Her Story Without Asking Her!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are living in the age of social media hype, docu-series and documentaries. Since everything in the world is played out in real time it is sometimes difficult to tell what is the truth or some fictional façade for likes, trends or the all mighty dollar. Leading the documentary leader board in 2021 would be Netflix and Lifetime however it appears E! True Hollywood is trying to come for the documentary King’s necks with the story of Cardi B on March 15th. The problem is Cardi B didn’t give E! the story to tell.

Who better to speak your truth, than you, right?

28 year old Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka Cardi B took to Twitter to let it be known that she loves E! but as it pertains to telling her story she did not approve.

I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story .My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?

The Queen of WAP, Cardi B also went on to say that although she didn’t tell her story to E! she is going to share her story with someone else. (see below)

