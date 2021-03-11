The Bijou Star Files: Queen Bey Has Got The Duchess Back

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Beyoncé Shows Her Support For Meghan Markle Following Oprah Interview

On Tuesday, Beyoncé posted a touching message to Meghan Markle, who spoke of mistreatment rooted in racism by the Royal family during her sit down with Oprah Winfrey. Read More

Chloe x Halle Announced As First Musicians To Be Neutrogena Brand Ambassadors

Neutrogena just announced that Chloe x Halle are the newest celebrity brand ambassadors, making them the first musicians to do so. Read More

Doja Cat Turns Up The Heat With Kofi Siriboe In The Video For Her Song ‘Streets’

After keeping fans waiting, Doja Cat finally dropped the official video for her single ‘Streets,’ but it’s the guest appearance by Kofi Siriboe that has social media going crazy. Read More

Lena Waithe Launches New Record Label With Def Jam

Lena Waithe is making the jump from film and TV into music, announcing the creation of a new label with Def Jam, Hillman Grad Records (named for Waithe’s production company, which itself is named for the fictional HBCU in A Different World). Read More

Cole Allegedly Waited Eight Hours in the Studio for No-Show YoungBoy Never Broke Again

According to DJ Akademiks, NBA YoungBoy had a studio session scheduled with J. Cole, but he ended up leaving Cole waiting for eight hours and ultimately never showed his face. Read More

Stacey Dash Apologizes for Controversial Political Takes: ‘That’s Not Who Stacey Is Now’

Former Clueless star and Fox News conservative guest, Stacey Dash says she’s sorry for the divisive comments she made during her time as a political pundit. Read More

Tiger Woods Is In Good Spirits, May Be Discharged From Hospital Soon

Golfer Rory McIlroy says his friend and fellow professional Tiger Woods is “feeling better” and is hopeful to be transferred to his home in Florida in the “next week or so.” Read More

Kerry Washington Announces She’s Taking A Social Media Break

In a tweet, the actress, producer, and director announced that she would be taking “a little break from the socials.” Read More

Kentucky Has Proposed A Bill That Would Make It A Crime To Insult Or Taunt Cops

Lawmakers in Kentucky have advanced a bill that would make it a crime to insult or taunt law enforcement officers in any way that could provoke a violent response. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Reveals That Her and Tristan’s Baby Plans Were Delayed Due To Covid-19

Khloe Kardashian’s dreams for her future with Tristan Thompson aren’t going as planned. The reality star appeared on Sarah Hyland’s original digital series ‘Lady Parts,’ where she opens up about her baby planning decisions. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Trends On Twitter After Video of Her ‘New Look’ Surfaced

Earlier this morning, Khloe Kardashian started trending online after a video of her new face surfaced. Shortly after the video was posted, Khloe removed the comment section from her Instagram after users started commenting on her new look. Read More

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Band ‘Silk Sonic’ Was added to the Lineup For The 63rd Grammy’s

Yesterday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that their band, Silk Sonic, was added to the lineup of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Read More

Arkansas Governor Signs Near-Total Abortion Ban

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court court is open to considering abortion restrictions and many anti-abortion advocates are looking to take advantage of this opportunity by pushing lawmakers to pursue it. Read More

Disney+ Attempts To Shield Kids From Its Racist And Problematic Past; Removes Films Like ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan’ And More

Disney+ is attempting to shield children from its racist and problematic history by removing and archiving scenes and flicks from its streaming platform. Read More

LisaRaye Gets Emotional Talking About Meghan Markle’s Struggles: ‘I Understand’

LisaRaye McCoy got emotional talking about Meghan Markle’s struggles with the royal family on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, revealing that she comes from a place of understanding. Read More

Mexican lawmakers move one step closer to legalizing recreational marijuana

Lawmakers favoring the bill say it will move the marijuana market out of the hands of Mexico’s powerful drug cartels to the government. Read More

Michelle Obama To Be Inducted Into The National Women’s Hall Of Fame

When our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high,” she truly meant that as she continues to elevate to new heights. Earlier this week, it was announced that she will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Read More

Chris Brown Suggests Aliens Will ‘Help Break Us Free From This Mental Cage’

Chris Brown shared his interesting take on the universe via Instagram Wednesday Read More

Aretha Franklin’s Alleged 4th Will Found In Detroit

Did Aretha Franklin have four wills to her name before she died? It’s looking that way. Read More

