LOCAL NEWS: County Fairs Could Be Coming Back to Ohio in 2021!

As COVID-19 cases continue to go down in Ohio, there is a growing sense of optimism that a lot of the events and activities that were put on hold in 2020 could resume in 2021.

One of those traditions is the county fair and Governor Mike DeWine says that the seasonal occasion could “take place.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

DeWine announced on Thursday that the state anticipates having full county fairs this year. Ohio’s first set of county fairs will get underway in June. The Ohio Department of Health will issue guidance on fairs with a few limitations later in the day.

This comes as Ohio’s fight against COVID-19 is getting better as fewer cases are being reported.

Gov. DeWine has mentioned that “all of the state’s health orders will be eliminated” once the state reaches “average of 50 cases per 100,000 people” within a two-week period.

If things continue to improve in Ohio and as long as people follow the proper health and safety guidelines, then the different fairs that were cancelled or scaled back in 2020 will return in some way in 2021.

Here is more of what Gov. DeWine had to say on county fairs in Ohio in 2021 on social media.

County Fairs ➡ This year, we anticipate we'll be able to have full county fairs. Later today we'll be issuing updated guidance with just some limitations. It's possible that by the time we get to fair season we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2021

