LOCAL NEWS: City of Cleveland to Once Again Open Its Outdoor Public Pools for This Summer

There is some good news for those living in the City of Cleveland who missed the different summer programs and offerings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of them are coming back this year, especially the outdoor pools. That should help with possible rising temps and to get residents get out of their places of residence.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The city’s 20 outdoor public pools, which remained closed last summer, will be open starting June 12 with limits on the number of people. Cleveland Director of Public Works Michael Cox said they will operate on 45-minute sessions with 15 minutes of cleaning and sanitizing in between.

Hours for the pools are from Noon to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday. If the temperature is above 85 degrees, then they are open all seven days.

Outdoor playgrounds and basketball courts are also going to reopen this summer as well, though physical distancing rules are expected to be included.

Camp Forbes will also start back up, though only 40 children per week will be allowed instead of 100.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of kali9 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of chee gin tan and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 Cleveland