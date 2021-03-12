‘Friends’ and ‘A Christmas Story’ Among Movie and TV Classics Getting Ice Cream Flavors!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Eating some ice cream and watching your favorite movie or TV show seems to go hand in hand.

So it’s not surprising see some of the all-time greatest from those two fields of entertainment each get a pint of the creamy snack with its own flavor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Serendipity Brands, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is first releasing the “Friends” pint, called Central Perk Almond Fudge. The flavor features chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls that create a mocha almond fudge ice cream.

You can get the Central Perk Almond Fudge pint right now at the Serendipity website and a few stores that are carrying the product.

Soon to be available in late March is a pint with the Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooad flavor based on the popular 1985 movie ‘The Goonies.’

Two more movies, 1980’s ‘Caddyshack’ and 1983’s ‘A Christmas Story,’ are getting the ice cream treatment later in 2021. ‘Caddyshack’s’ flavor is slated to be known as Gopher Traxs, while ‘Story’s’ is going to be the Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae.

Northeast Ohioans should be excited for the ‘Story’ pint when it comes out, especially since much of the Holiday classic was filmed locally in Cleveland.

The company behind NYC sweet shop Serendipity 3 has a new line of Warner Bros tie-in ice cream, available for nationwide shipment at https://t.co/SOrD8zEbve. Available now are FRIENDS and THE GOONIES, but A CHRISTMAS STORY "Oh Fudge" is coming this holiday season pic.twitter.com/5foqoOnnup — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 10, 2021

Which one of the four new Serendipity movie and TV ice cream pints are you planning to try?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Archive Photos and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook

Tweet and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter