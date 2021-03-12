LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle to Add Over 800 Jobs at Its Cleveland, Akron and Canton Area Stores

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There are some new job openings across Northeast Ohio and it is happening through some events that are occurring this month.

Giant Eagle has over 800 positions to fill, both part-time and full-time, across locations in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and the surrounding areas. That includes not only the main stores, but also the Market District outlets as well.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The company will conduct socially-distant, in-person hiring events at host locations throughout Cleveland, Akron and Canton on March 15-19. Candidates will meet with recruiters and have the opportunity for same-day job offers.

Those who are interested in working for the supermarket chain must “submit their applications in advance” in order for the hiring process to happen quicker.

Facial covering, especially masks, is required when attending the events.

All of the different openings are throughout the daytime, evening and overnight hours.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images