Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”
Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.
The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.
Dream team! I couldn't have done this without every single person on that stage. It was so special to be able to perform "Black Like Me", a song that is so so special to me. Sharing this moment together is something I will never forget. 🖤 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/3A2NzrNiFT
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is going down in history like no other but one that they will never change is the red carpet fashion.
Despite it being a scaled-down show, your favorite celebrities graced the red carpet in clothes so expensive your stimulus check can't even scratch the surface on how much some of these outfits cost. But expensive doesn't always mean it looks good.
From best new artist winner Megan the Stallion to Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish check out the good, bad, and ugly fashion that your favorite celebrities wore on the red carpet at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.