CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamir Rice’s Mom Went In On Tamika Mallory & Ben Crump After Lil Baby’s Grammy Performance!?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Samaria Rice: Prosecutor Timothy McGinty Failed To Advocate For My Son

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

The name Tamir Rice became worldly known for all the wrong reasons when the 12 year old was killed by white Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann in November of 2014.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against Timothy Loehmann and his partner Frank Garmback in December 2015. Then Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty recommended that the grand jury not charge the officers after a series of experts hired by his office deemed the shooting “objectively reasonable.”

Needless to say as a grieving mother, Samaria Rice, that has lost her son senselessly that is a bit much to bear, when no justice has been brought for her son Tamir.

One could only imagine the anguish and hurt she must feel however after Lil Baby’s Grammy performance on Sunday, she had much to say about Lil Baby’s performance, Tamika Mallory, Attorney Ben Crump and others as Samaria Rice allegedly spoke her truth about what she thought about the people that chase justice for the unjust by saying that they are only clout chasers, in a series of post.

“You Black lives matters bitches riding these families backs. Y’all have fucked up our fight.”

The performance that started the social media rant by Samaria Rice was when Lil Baby took to the 63rd annual Grammy stage to perform  “The Bigger Picture,” which opened with a depiction of police brutality featuring actor Kendrick Sampson, BLM activist Tamika Mallory as well as Killer Mike of Run the Jewels.

Take a look at the video of Lil Baby’s Grammy performance then give us your thought on what Samaria Rice allegedly had to say below.

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
23 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Ben Crump , Cleveland , Grammy Performance , Lil Baby , Samaria Rice , Tamika Mallory , Tamir Rice

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
REPORT: LeBron James Joining the Boston Red Sox…
 6 hours ago
03.16.21
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish Talks Winning A Grammy For ‘Black…
 7 hours ago
03.16.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death…
 9 hours ago
03.16.21
National March on Washington for Justice
Tamir Rice’s Mom Went In On Tamika Mallory…
 10 hours ago
03.16.21
Exclusives
Close