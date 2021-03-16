The Bijou Star Files: Norman High School Girls B-Ball Team Speaks

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 16, 2021:

NORMAN GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM PLAYERS SPEAK OUT ON RACIST ANNOUNCER… ‘He Should Be Held Accountable’

Several players from the Norman High School girls basketball team have broken their silence about the racist comments directed at them by a game announcer … and they’re calling for action. Read More

WACK 100 SUED YOUR BEATDOWN LEFT MY JAW WIRED SHUT

Wack 100’s being sued by a Hollywood actor claiming a brutal beatdown from the hip-hop manager left him bloodied and disfigured … with his jaw wired shut. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj In Recorded Clubhouse Conversation

Tiffany Haddish took some shots at Nicki Minaj in a conversation on the popular audio application Clubhouse. Read More

ALEX RODRIGUEZ FLIES TO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC …Onward, Upward with J Lo???

Things are looking up between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez … at least that’s how A-Rod seems to view their relationship, now that they’re in the same place. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION NOPE, THE GRAMMYS AREN’T RIGGED …But Still Love Ya, Abel!!!

Megan Thee Stallion is squarely contradicting The Weeknd‘s claim that the Grammys are corrupt … but still lending him her support. Read More

CHADWICK BOSEMAN EARNS POSTHUMOUS OSCAR NOMINATION

Chadwick Boseman’s earned his first-ever Academy Award nomination … nearly 7 months after he died from colon cancer. Read More

Vatican Declares It Will Not Bless Same-Sex Unions: ‘God Can’t Bless Sin’

The Vatican declared today that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions…Read More

Ben Carson Compares The Treatment Of Black Republicans To The Treatment Of Runaway Slaves—“This Is Not Anything That’s Any Different Than Many Years Ago During Slavery”

Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration, is still making the press rounds months after Donald Trump officially lost the 2020 presidential election—and this time he has a very controversial view of how the world views Black Republicans. Read More

Kenneth Walker Files A Federal Lawsuit Against The Louisville Metro Police Department (Update)

This past Saturday marked one year since the passing of Breonna Taylor, and one day before the anniversary of her passing, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, and the officers involved in her killing. Read More

Millions Face Tax Refund Delays Due To Stimulus Checks Distribution

Millions of Americans face delays with their tax refunds as the IRS struggles to get the COVID-19 stimulus relief funds distributed. Read More

Hundreds of Miami Spring Breakers Arrested For Ignoring Covid-19 Protocols

Hundreds of people were arrested and at least two police officers were injured this weekend, according to the mayor of Miami Beach, as thousands of spring breakers defied COVID-19 safety guidelines and flocked to the famed South Florida destination. Read More

DNA Solves 23-Year Mystery; Identifies Suspect In Death Of Baby Left In A Seattle Gas Station Trash Can

Seattle police cracked a 23-year-old cold case surrounding a newborn baby found dead in a trash can at a Seattle gas station in 1997. Read More

Twitter Reacts To “The Last Blockbuster” Documentary On Netflix

“The Last Blockbuster” Documentary is coming to Netflix, and the reactions on Twitter are very sentimental. Read More

Drake Makes History! Is Now The First Artist to Debut Tracks at No. 1, 2 and 3 on Billboard Hot 100

Congratulations to Drake! The 34-year-old rapper is making history as the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after dropping his song bundle Scary Hours 2. Read More

DeRay Davis Talks Playing Lauren London’s Husband In ‘Snowfall’ Pilot, Says Mike Epps Is His ‘Favorite Comedian On Earth’ + Recalls Thinking John Singleton Ignored Him When They First Met

DeRay Davis is getting candid about being a part of FX’s Snowfall pilot, how Lee Daniels helped his acting skills, his favorite comedian of all time, and more during an exclusive interview Read More

Viola Davis Is The Most Oscar-Nominated Black Actress In History + Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield & Leslie Odom, Jr. Receive Nominations

The Oscar nominations are in and some of our faves received nods — including Viola Davis who made history! Read More

‘The Talk’ Goes On Brief Hiatus Amid Sharon Osbourne Controversy

According to reports, The Talk has canceled its live shows for tomorrow, Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16. This comes amidst Sharon Osbourne making headlines after defending Piers Morgan and having a heated exchange with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. Read More

Playboi Carti Opens Up About His Sexuality: ‘I’m Being Myself’

Rapper Playboi Carti is speaking out and shutting down rumors about his sexuality. During a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the 24-year-old rapper made it clear that he does not like labels and thrives off of individuality. Read More

Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering U.S. Presidential Bid in 2024, Currently Networking With Democrats

Meghan Markle may be running for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Candidacy if President Biden decides against running for a second term. Markle has reportedly already began networking with senior Democrats to build a campaign and fundraising team in hopes of having a shot at making it to the White House. Read More

Marketers Are Still Underpaying Black Influencers While Profiting from Black Lives Matter Movement

This should hardly come as a surprise to anyone, but according to a new report companies are still advertising and profiting from the Black Lives Matter movement — all while simultaneously underpaying Black talent. Read More

