Kirk Franklin and Wife Tammy Speak After Son’s Cuss Out Audio Was Leaked

Just because you are a child of God does not mean that you are perfect. We all have our crosses to bear, family issues to deal with etc. etc. all while trying to be Christ like but judgers forget all we can do is try to be like because their was only one Christ and guess what he died on a cross to save us, us the imperfect and Kirk Franklin falls into the ‘us’ category, no different than us, his ministry is just different than ours. Roman 3:23 say’s for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, that means, you, me, them, they and Kirk Franklin.

Kirk Franklin apologized for the language he used while talking with his son, 32 year old Kerrion, in a private telephone conversation, well at least Kirk thought it was, Kerrion Franklin leaked the audio. While apologizing Kirk Franklin also testified that he and his son Kerrion have a toxic relationship that they are seeking counseling for, but Kerrion the son decided not to leak that part of their conversation.

Some believe an apology from Kirk Franklin was necessary, many believe that although that was big of him to do, see paragraph number one of this blog.

To further clarify what is going on in the Franklin family more specially with their first born son Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Collins sat down with Tamron Hall on her show to be transparent in a situation that most celebrities would tow the company line of ‘we ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this time’.

