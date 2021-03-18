LOCAL NEWS: Market Garden Brewery Serving Up Beer for Ten Cents to Those Who Got Their Vaccines

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When you think of ten cent beer in Cleveland, the one disastrous night at a Cleveland Indians game in the 1970s usually comes to mind.

However, that doesn’t mean it has to stop at that particular event as one area brewery is serving one amazing discount for those who did their part to fight off the pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Market Garden Brewery is putting a positive spin on it by offering a 10 cent beer to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The brewery, located in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, said it’s, “To celebrate the vaccine and better and brighter days that lie ahead.” Just fill out the the form here and bring your completed COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

You have to be 21 and older to take part.

This also comes as Market Garden has joined other businesses alongside W. 25th in Cleveland’s Ohio City in reopening its facilities after being closed for several months.

Now that it has reopened, the local hot spot is hoping to have those who got their shot to join in on the celebration.

