LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland International Film Festival Releases 2021 Movie Lineup

One of Cleveland’s most enduring celebrations is set to take place once again this year, though in a different format than usual.

The 45th annual Cleveland International Film Festival has released its entire programming slate for 2021 as part of its “CIFF45 Streams” nickname with the event being an all-streaming edition. It’s theme for this year is “Bring Film Home” as those in the area will likely stream at their homes or apartments.

CIFF45 will start on April 7 and end on April 20.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The film festival will consist of 116 feature films and 182 short films. Forty-six percent of the film are made by female filmmakers.

If you would like to have a look at the entire lineup for this year, click here.

Admission for CIFF45 will be available starting on March 22 for members and on March 26 for the rest of the movie-going public. Both times on those days will be at 11 a.m. To get tickets when they start to become available, click here.

Now, you can become a member to have more access to streaming multiple films. If you are interested, click here.

This is the second straight year that CIFF is on a streaming-only format as the COVID-19 pandemic is still taking place. The last time the annual festival was in-person took place back in 2019 at the now-closed Tower City Cinemas in Downtown Cleveland.

If everything goes as planned, the festival should go back to the in-person format, but at a new location – Playhouse Square – in 2022 at the earliest.

At least as they say in show business, the show must go on!

Click here to read more.

