CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

2012 BET Awards - After Party

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Actor and comedian Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reports, Duke filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

No official statement has been released by either party at this time.

The Cincinnati couple shares three adult age children Kennedy, Emilio and Austin.

Just last month, Gary took to instagram to share a post about connections. While a post like this is normal for many Instagram users, Owen tends to keep it light and comical on his page. One could speculate he was aware of what was looming.

However just a week ago he was showing love to Kenya while promoting “The Gary Owen Show”

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
7 photos

Videos
Latest
2012 BET Awards - After Party
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 2 hours ago
03.19.21
The Talk
Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following…
 6 hours ago
03.19.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT…
 7 hours ago
03.19.21
Another Bag Secured: LeBron James Finalizes PepsiCo Deal,…
 8 hours ago
03.19.21
Exclusives
Close