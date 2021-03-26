OH WOW: Lil Nas X Drops New Music Video ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Rapper Lil Nas X put the world in a trance when took his horse to the old town road and road it until he couldn’t win another award or break another musical record with his 14X platinum hit single ‘Old Town Road’, the highest certified song in RIAA history in 2018. Then in 2019 after literally taking over the music scene the rapper Lil Nas X dropped a Tweet on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month, publicly coming out as gay. According to Lil Nas X in the hood he was brought up to supposedly hate being who he was, so with the success of ‘Old Town Road’ he took that as an opportunity to free himself to be who he is without backlash.

I could be wrong but I think Lil Nas X newest song will be burned in our minds not by what was sang but from what we see.

Today Lil Nas X made the Trolls jaws drop when he dropped his newest music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” , that is we guess supposed to be metaphor for owning something you once believed you would be demonized for. According to Lil Nas X Twitter the song was written about a guy he met and they promised to never come out publicly however he wrote the song to open doors for others like them to simply exist, Lil Nas X also went on to say that people will be mad at him for pushing an agenda but his truth is that he is the agenda, an agenda to help folks mind their own business and stop trying to dictate who people should be.

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video that has a feel of the original movies Willy Wonka meets the The Wizard of OZ, ends with Lil Nas X sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap-dance.

Take a look at what Twitter is buzzing about, Lil Nas X music video ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ below then give us your thoughts.

