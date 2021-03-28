CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
Mask, Sanitizer, and Wipes All Tax Deductible Items

According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service says that face masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are tax deductible.

According to the recently released notice, “personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus” are considered deductible medical expenses.

Amounts paid for such expenses are eligible to be paid or reimbursed using flexible health spending accounts, medical savings accounts, reimbursement arrangements and other health savings accounts.

According to the IRS guidance, eligible purchases “are treated as amounts paid for medical care under § 213(d) of the Internal Revenue Code (Code).

