LOCAL NEWS: Home Depot to Add Over 900 New Employees in the Cleveland, Akron and Canton Area!

The Home Depot is on a hiring spree at its Northeast Ohio locations.

There are more than 900 positions, both full-time and part-time, that are open at the popular hardware store chain’s stores in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and their respective surrounding areas.

This also comes just in time for spring, which is a busy season for stores like Home Depot.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In-store positions include customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

Home Depot offers a benefits package to include a 401(k) savings plan, paid parental leave, bonuses, pet care, insurance, discounts, and dollar-for-dollar matches for nonprofit donations.

Some of the positions that are open at the Cleveland area stores include “a designer, store support, delivery driver and department supervisor.”  Different area stores can have openings that are not the same from each other.

To apply for an opening, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

