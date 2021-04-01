New Footage Released Of George Floyd’s Arrest/Death [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We all watched in horror as ex-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyds neck for over eight minutes all over an alleged counterfeit twenty dollar bill. Just when you thought that 8:46 was enough yesterday in court for the Derek Chauvin murder trial, a new never seen before video footage was released from a bodycam of the arrest of George Floyd.

In the newly released footage, George Floyd is seen being confronted by police as he begs them: “Please don’t shoot me… I just lost my mom.” George Floyd is then handcuffed and continues to plead with officers, saying he is not resisting them saying “will do anything you tell me to”.

The trial the first few days have been extremely emotional from all witnesses involved including the clerk who said he wished he would have just taken the $20 and let it go. According to the clerk George Floyd “appeared to be high” because he struggled to respond to a simple question, but he was lucid enough to able to hold a conversation. He described George Floyd as “friendly and approachable”.

Take a look at the video below

