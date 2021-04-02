Congratulations Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Officially Married

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Yes they’s married now !!

Congratulations are most definitely in order as the rapper Jeezy and television talk show host Jeannie Mai have officially tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

It was reported a couple of days age that 43 year old Jay Jenkins aka Jeezy and 42 year old Jeannie Mai had applied for an official wedding license in Fulton county, Georgia. Today it the happy couple has announced via social media that they have officially married after getting engaged a year ago.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai who began dating in 2018 had a COVID-19 safe wedding ceremony that required attendees to produce a negative COVID test to attend was serenaded during the ceremony by R&B singer Tyreese who performed ‘Sweet Lady’ during the nuptials. The ceremony went down in Atlanta on March 27, the couple had originally wanted to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France, but changed all of our wedding plans due to COVID after Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, according to Jeannie Mai they quickly learned that life is too short and at the end of the day she and Jeezy just simply wanted to be married, so they scaled back their original wedding plans to a mini-mony.

