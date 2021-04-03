CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

DMX Sighting At Elleven45

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.

He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.

X has had a long history with substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.

This story is developing, check back soon for updates. 

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
Malik Yoba
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 3 hours ago
04.03.21
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 3 hours ago
04.03.21
MLB: APR 01 Braves at Phillies
Atlanta Loses 2021 MLB Draft and All-Star Game…
 22 hours ago
04.02.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Exclusives
Close