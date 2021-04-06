Prayers For DMX That’s How Ruff Ryders Roll…Literally [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Even if your not a true Hip Hop fan and you only listen to Hip Hop music in passing you know theses words to the 1998 smash hit Ruff Ryder’s Anthem Stop, drop, shut ’em down, open up shop Oh, no, that’s how Ruff Ryders roll with the signature deep raspy voice of rapper DMX leading the charge. So it would be only fitting that with 50 year old Earl Simmons AKA DMX fighting for his life on life support in critical condition in an ICU, after having an overdose that The Ruff Ryders motorcycle club would ride up outside of DMX hospital in White Plains, NY paying tribute while bringing payers for DMX speedy recovery.

We will keeping DMX as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below

