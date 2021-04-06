CLOSE
Golden State Warrior Draymond Green Has Ticked Off WNBA Players [VIDEO]

During men’s and women college basketball March Madness  their has been some buzz about the pay gap, amongst other things, between the men and women in sports.  Some feel that the ladies have a valid point however NBA star Golden State Warrior Draymond Green has managed to tick off the ladies of the WNBA by saying that he is tired of their complaints and if they feel that way about it that they should do something about opposed to winning about it.

In a Twitter rant video Draymond Green had this to say:

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, b/c they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining.”

WNBA Player’s Association President Nneka Ogwumike responded by saying that Draymond Green’s miseducaton has led to ignorance and although she is glad that their plight for fairness has made it to his social media platform she would also be more than happy to educate the 31 year old 3 time NBA champion so that he may be able to speak with facts oppose to thoughts.

“I think what I’m feeling is a lot of miseducation and ignorance…I do appreciate Draymond coming out and using his platform to talk about it. I would like to take it a step further…and continue the discussions, even if they’re offline.”.

Do you think their should be equal pay for NBA players and WNBA players? If not ,why?

