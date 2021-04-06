LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Hosting Job Fair, Seeking to Add 1,000 New Jobs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With the weather getting better, now is the perfect time to got a job involving any form of outdoor activity.

Cleveland Metroparks is to add more than 1,000 new employees for seasonal positions during the spring and summer season.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up and most positions offer a 40-hour workweek with employment dates rating from spring through mid-October. The metroparks will hold an annual job fair at Stillwater Place at the zoo located at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those who would love to work for the Metroparks can pre-register at its website. Masks and facial coverings are strongly required.

They are seeking potential employees for both seasonal and full-time positions at its “park reservations, golf courses, restaurants, police department, marketing department and zoo.”

