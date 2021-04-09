Isley’s Drop A New Look On Sunday Then New Music On Monday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Go ahead Mr. Bigg’s, you are still contagious.

Ron Isley should write a book on how to maintain longevity in the music business because the original Isley Brother hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 79 dropped a viral new look during Easter Sunday’s Verzuz battle against the elements, Earth Wind and Fire with a salt-n-pepper beard. However Ronald Isley is an Isley Brother and a force to be reckoned with himself, turned around on Monday and dropped hot new music that is fire.

Ron Isley has literally been in the music business since the age of 16 years old when in 1957, Ronald Isley and his two elder brothers O’Kelly and Rudy then 19 and 18 moved to New York to pursue a music career starting off recording doo-wop music, now 64 years later and a multitude of musical genres the true definition of a legend Ron Isley is still relevant in the game.

Ron Isley along with the group from which he came ‘The Isley Brothers’ not only released a new single but he also gave us an ultra sexy music video to go along with titled “Friends and Family” featuring no other than Hip Hop finest Uncle Snoop Dogg.

Take a look and listen to “Friends and Family” by The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley and Snoop Dogg below.

