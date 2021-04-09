The Bijou Star Files: DMX Has Passed Away Age 50

Rest In Paradise: DMX Has Passed Away Age 50
Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. Read More
Video of Former NBA Player Darius Morris Beating His Girlfriend Released
Former NBA player Darius Morris was caught on camera beating up his ex-girlfriend while she screamed for help. Read More
DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL KNEE TO NECK WOULD KILL HEALTHY PERSON… Prosecution’s Star Witness Rips Defense
Dr. Tobin seemingly just delivered another blow to the defense, after Chauvin’s lawyer asked him if fentanyl can cause death as a result of low oxygen. Read More
DIDDY I’m Holding GM Accountable… SPEND MORE ON BLACK BIZ!!!
Diddy is calling out General Motors … saying the company needs to step up and open its wallet for Black businesses, claiming GM’s promise to shell out big bucks has fallen short. Read More
Prince’s Estate To Drop A New Album Of Unreleased Songs
A new album named ‘Welcome 2 America’ will grace our ears this summer on July 30th. The announcement was made on Thursday by Prince’s estate, via his official YouTube channel. Read More
Cardi B Takes To Twitter To Address Fans Who Constantly Criticize Her—’Don’t Come To My Page, Don’t Mention My Name Then Ask Why I’m Replying’
What initially started as an online debate regarding Cardi B’s recent comments about new female rappers, quickly turned into a war of the tweets, when she went head-to-head for hours with those who continued to criticize her. Read More
Ashanti And Flo Rida Continue To Spark Dating Rumors After He Shares Photos Of Them On Vacation With Family And Friends
Chileee Ashanti has all of the men going crazy out here in these innanet streets! Recently British rapper MoStack shot his shot at the singer in a video, but he may be out of luck because she was just spotted on vacation. Read More
Giant Monitor Lizard Wanders Into Local 7-Eleven In Thailand & Climbs The Shelves To Reportedly Escape The Heat
Thailand residents were shocked when an enormous monitor lizard wandered into a local 7-Eleven and starting climbing the shelves in an effort to cool down. Read More
Regé-Jean Page Reportedly Turned Down Offer To Make Guest Appearances On ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 For $50K Per Episode
We previously reported that the Duke Of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page, will no longer be part of the Bridgerton cast, and while we still aren’t sure why, it must be a good reason for him to turn down a bag like this Read More
“You Can’t Speak On What You Don’t Know” Should People With No Kids Speak About Parenthood?
How can someone with no children have an opinion on parenthood or how to raise kids? Usually, the first response from someone without kids is, “Well, I helped with my brother and sister,” or the classic, “I have nieces and nephews.” THEY ARE NOT THE SAME! They aren’t YOUR offspring! Read More
McDonald’s Testing New Crispy Chicken, Bacon, And A Butter Honey Sauce Sandwich
The chicken sandwich war among fast-food restaurants is never-ending. Read More
A Filipino Man Died After He Was Forced To Do 300 Squats As Punishment For Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions
A Filipino man died after being forced to do 300 squats for violating the COVID-19 curfew. Read More
Three-Judge Panel Rules Police Can Be Seen As Victims Even If They Use Deadly Force
A judge in Florida has ruled that police officers can be considered victims even if they are using deadly force on someone. Read More
Educators Receiving Greater Demand From Students To Teach Black History
When February rolled around last year, Ebele Azikiwe was in sixth grade, and it was time to study Black culture. Rosa Parks, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and a debate on slavery were all on the curriculum at the time. Read More
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5 Before Killing Himself in South Carolina
The gunman who killed five people in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who committed suicide early this morning. Read More
Kelly Price Opens Up About The Body Shaming She’s Received In The Music Industry
Price goes into detail about the awkward meeting she had with then-Jive A&R Jeff Fenster when he told her she needed to lose a significant amount of weight before her record is released. Even more awkward, she had to ask them how much weight they expected her to lose, and they had no response for her. Read More
Steve Harvey Says Miss Universe Mistake Was ‘The Worst Week’ Of His Career
Steve Harvey says his 2015 Miss Universe mistake was “the worst week” of his career. Read More
NIKE SETTLES SATAN SHOES LAWSUIT …Lil Nas Gear Won’t Be on ANY Feet
Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes won’t see the light of day, because although Nike settled its lawsuit against the manufacturer of the merch … the shoe giant really won the battle to block the controversial kicks. Read More
Kehlani: I Finally Know I’m A Lesbian [VIDEO]
R&B singer Kehlani appears to be sharing some insight concerning her sexuality. This week, the singer seemingly confirmed that she was lesbian during an Instagram Live with a friend. Read More
Dave Chappelle Says Celebs Left ‘Dirty Notes’ For Trump Administration In White House
Dave Chappelle is spilling some political tea concerning the Trump administration and Obama’s departure. Read More
As President Biden issues executive orders to help combat gun violence, violent crimes are on the rise Northeast Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden called gun violence in America both an epidemic and a public health crisis. To combat such violence, he has signed a half dozen executive actions. Read More
Lawsuit filed against the city of Cleveland challenging pandemic law allowing cities to tax people working remotely
The city of Cleveland is facing a lawsuit over how it collects income taxes from commuters who are working remotely during the pandemic. Read More
Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Ordered to Testify in Big-Money Divorce
Dr. Dre’s three alleged mistresses will have to answer questions under oath about their relationship with the music mogul. Read More
Nearly Half of Americans Want Dwayne Johnson to Run For President: Poll
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been floating the idea of running for president for years, and it looks like he has the people’s backing. Read More
Netflix Scores Streaming Rights for Sony Movies Starting Next Year
Netflix will stream Sony movies after they’ve already run in theaters and in home formats like online rentals. But Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t on track for Netflix. Read More
Lamar Odom Shares About an ‘Awkward’ Exchange Between Kobe Bryant and Master P
Kobe Bryant and Master P almost fought once, according to Lamar Odom. Lamar opened up about the incident in a recent interview. Read More
Poet Amanda Gorman Says She’s Turned Down $17 Million in Offers Since Viral Inauguration Performance [Photos]
In a new interview with Vogue, Amanda Gorman estimated she’s turned down $17 million in endorsements because they didn’t speak to the kind of content she wanted to align with. Read More
