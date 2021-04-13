Usher Accused Of Making It Rain Fake Money Up In This Club!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Usher Raymond has a new Las Vegas Residency and already a neighbor isn’t showing the 42 year old R&B singer any love by accusing him of making it rain fake money up ‘In This Club‘.

Usher and his crew went out to have a little fun in a Las Vegas strip club, when one of the dancers who goes by the name of @beel0ove on Instagram put Usher on blast by posting that the Grammy Award winning singer was making it rain (tipping) the ladies with money that had his face on it opposed to the legal, customary, currency with the picture of dead presidents on them. Along with a picture of the funny money, @beel0ove also posted this message/question:

“Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??”

Of course the post made it’s rounds quickly, followed by the typical dragging of Trolls who post comments before checking out the story.

According to the director of marketing Greg Wilson at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club:

“Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club,…He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage.”

Ushers camp responded to @beeL0ove posts saying that Usher did, in fact, tip the girls who danced for him, he also paid for bottle service and that the Usher bucks in question weren’t used for payment at all, they were used as advertisement to come and see Usher perform at his new Las Vegas Residency .

So much for Usher making love in this club, because it appears that @beel0ove was just out to get Usher caught up or maybe Ronnie 5.0 from The Players Club played a Tricks on her with the tip. What do you think?

See the post below

