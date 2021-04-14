8 Year Old CLE CEO Is Changing The Narrative Of Brown Boys [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Unfortunately most parents of young African American men have to have ‘that’ talk with them. Not the sex talk, but the talk about how to make it home safe after being stopped by police. It’s a sad reality but a reality none the less, an education that is a must especially in the climate that we are living in today. You must keep both hands on the wheel, only respond to very limitedly what is being asked of you, don’t move unless asked to move and above all else be extremely nice and respectful even if you are not being treated with respect because the idea is to make it home safe and live to fight the wrong doing another day.

For those who are not raising young black men, that don’t understand, racism was taught to young people that grew up with a stereotype that black people were less than, uneducated, angry, disrespectful and to be abrasively honest some where raised to believe that black people are criminal savages. These same young people, not all but some, grow up to be grown men/women that either still live by what they were taught or they try to hide behind a smile but in the back of their head they are thinking what they taught (they smile in your face…the racist backstabber). No one has taught some of them any better so they think that a hoodie is a criminal tool that if worn you must be a criminal too. Unfortunately we are finding that these young people have grown up to become police officers that feel protecting and serving in the black community means to demean people, disrespect people treat them like they are animals opposed to the kings and queens they are. Instead of protecting serving some of these people use their badge as a nametag of entitlement that was passed down from generation to generation.

What’s the solution to the problem? Education because the one thing that history has taught us that knowledge is power. A power that 8 year old Demetrius Davis aka Lil Dee of Twinsburg, OH already posses, a power that has made Lil Dee a CEO, with the purpose to fulfill a promise of changing the narrative of brown boys.

Lil Dee found a way to tackle growing racial tensions in the United States. Inspired to make a difference and drive positive social change, Lil Dee has created his own company, Our Brown Boy Joy, to help a new generation of brown boys across the country.

According to Lil Dee:

“I want brown boys to be proud of who they are,” “I want brown boys everywhere to know just how special they are. My subscription boxes and character line will allow boys to have items that directly represent them. I know when I go into the store, nothing looks like me or represents me – this is a problem.”

One of those items in Lil Dee’s character line is a male brown boy doll called ‘My Friend’ that when given a hug gives an encouraging and empowering message for the little owner of the ‘My Friend’ doll. Lil Dee wanted the doll to be dressed in jeans and hoodie to educate others about the false narrative that took the life of a 17 year old Trayvon Martin.

Take a look at the video of 8 year old CEO Demetrius Davis talk about changing the narrative of brown boys with brown boy joy in the interview below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: