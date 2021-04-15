CLOSE
Philly Rapper, AR-Ab Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison

DJ Caesar and AR-Ab

Source: @Justinmyview / Radio-One

Philly Rapper, AR-Ab has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

AR-Ab is one of Philly’s iconic influential rappers who not only grew major respect in the streets of Philadelphia, but also from greats including Drake, Swizz Beatz and Birdman.

The 38 year old Philly rapper, AR-Ab, (real name Abdul West), has been behind the walls of the Federal Detention Center in Philly since his 2018 arrest on drug charges.

He was convicted in 2019 for turning the record label he founded, Original Block Hustlaz (OBH) to a drug trafficking organization that allegedly implicated at least one murder.

Many people believe that the songs AR-Ab rapped about were the very things that incriminate himself leading him to what could be prison, for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors argued that his lyrics were more than just marketing, but instead amounted to confessions of crimes.

The judge told AR-Ab, “You could have been a hero instead of a criminal,” he said. “But you became a drug dealer. You made that decision. That’s why you’re being punished.”

AR-Ab (Abdul West) responded  with saying, “The court, the FBI agents, and the prosecutors don’t understand my culture,” he said. “We don’t rap about flowers and rainbows. We’re gangsta rappers. We rap about where we grew up. So we rap about drug dealing. We rap about violence.”

Philly Rapper, AR-Ab Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison

