LOCAL NEWS: More Cleveland Indians Fans To Be Allowed Inside Progressive Field in May

One sports stadium in Downtown Cleveland is planning to add more fans to in-person sporting events next month.

Progressive Field at the city’s Gateway District is increasing attendance, though only slightly and by a month-by-month basis and through adjustments thanks to the State of Ohio.

This comes as great news for Cleveland Indians fans who are starting to get back into seeing the games in public as opposed to only through media options.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Progressive Field capacity is going from 30 percent to 40 percent since the new public health orders regarding outside events came from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, according to an Indians press release. The Indians said more fans will be able to buy tickets for May home games which are going on sale to the general public starting Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. with priority access for season ticket holders, voucher plans and Six Pack purchasers.

Fan capacity can always change depending on how the pandemic is impacting Ohio.

Better to enjoy the games if attending and keep safe during these crazy times.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images