LOCAL NEWS: City of Cleveland Preparing for Potential Demonstrations Following Chauvin Verdict

The trial involving the death of George Floyd is wrapping up and Cleveland is one of the many cities on edge and waiting for the outcome of a verdict.

That was one of the main takeaways from today’s video press conference with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and Public Safety Director Karrie Howard.

It has been a hot topic for quite some time as to how cities like Cleveland would handle the aftermath the trial.

Cleveland is waiting along with the rest of the nation as the jury in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is deciding whether he is guilty or not guilty in George Floyd’s death. Deliberations are continuing.

“Rest assured, we are prepared for anything and everything,” Williams said when asked about any possible demonstrations in Cleveland after the Chauvin verdict. “We have a plan in place.” Cleveland Police appear to be a lot more prepared than last year, when those who took part in the demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland on May 30. It ended as “a riot that caused Jackson to put the city under a curfew for several days.” From there, a lot of “valuable lessons from last year’s experience” were learned from those riots, according to Chief Williams. To watch the entire conference, see the video below: Click here to read more.

