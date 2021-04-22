Police Shot and Killed 17 Year Old After His Girlfriends Mom Calls 911

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We were all in shock after the news broke that police in Columbus, OH shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant this week however now a Tennessee mom is voicing her regrets after she called the police on her daughters 17 year old black boyfriend only for the police to end up shooting and killing him inside a high school bathroom.

“I am so sorry, and I never meant for anything to happen to him…We are mourning, my daughter is grieving the loss of her first love and we also want answers and justice in this case.”

On April 12th Regina Perkins received a call from her daughter Alexus Page from school asking to be signed out of school because she had marks on her face and some of her hair had been pulled out. According to Regina Perkins daughter Alexus, she and her boyfriend 17 year old Anthony J. Thompson Jr had gotten into an argument that turned physical. Regina Perkins allegedly tried calling Anthony Perkins mother and was unable to reach her so she then called the police. The police came to Regina Perkins home to take a statement, then Ms. Perkins sent Anthony J. Thompson Jr a text informing him that the police would be coming to the school.

According to police they were responding to a report that the 17 year old Anthony J. Thompson Jr was possibly armed when they arrived to the school, according to Ms. Perkins she never told police that he was armed. According to police a struggle happened between police and Anthony J. Thompson Jr before the teenager was shot and killed.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon called for the body camera footage of the shooting to be made public, however Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said she has no plans to release the video before the case was concluded.

Now it is being reported that police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. in a confrontation inside a high school bathroom will not face charges. According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen:

“This is a self-defense case,” “At the end of the day, we have found the shooting by Officer Clabough was justified.”

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is now representing the family.

