LOCAL NEWS: Panera Bread Looking to Add Employees Throughout Northeast Ohio

More job opportunities seem to be opening up across the entire Northeast Ohio region.

The latest company to announce a hiring spree is the popular Panera Bread chain.

Known for its collection of bakery and cafe goodies, the fast-casual restaurant is planning a job event at its locations across Ohio and seven other states. It’s goal is to add at least 25,000 new employees across those eight states.

On Monday, locations in Northeast Ohio will host a hiring event from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interviews will be available on the spot.

Among the positions Panera is looking fill locally are “managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators, shift supervisors, hourly associates and summer staff.”

In case you were wondering, meal discounts will also be considered as well, along with benefits.

