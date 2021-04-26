LOCAL NEWS: What to Expect at Cedar Point Upon Its Opening on May 14

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the most popular and celebrated amusement parks in the country and whole world is gearing up for another fun season, even though the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio plans to open up to the public on May 14, which is right on time for its first weekend of 2021.

A big question in the minds of many is how the park will issue any safety protocols this year?

The answer came early on April 26 as Cedar Point issued some changes that are taking place.

Here are a few of what is to come when the theme park opens.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Guests 10 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face masks are NOT required outside unless a person is unable to socially distance

Reservations are required for season pass holders and single day ticketholders for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

No temperature checks

A health screen questionnaire will be completed at the entrance gates

There will be no limitations on ride capacity

To have a better look at Cedar Point’s health and safety plan, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Lexington Herald-Leader and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Denise Panyik-Dale and Getty Images