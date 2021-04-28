The Bijou Star Files: Shock G’s Funeral Plans Are Set

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

SHOCK G FUNERAL PLANS SET… Digital Underground Members To Pay Respects

Shock G will be laid to rest not far from where he died … his funeral plans are set, and we’re told his group Digital Underground will be well represented at the service. Read More

STERLING BROWN POLICE VID SHOWS NBAER BLOODIED… After Strip Club Attack

Police body cam footage shows Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown bleeding profusely from his head in the moments after he was attacked outside a strip club in Miami … and the footage is tough to watch. Read More

TREY SONGZ OFF THE HOOK IN CHIEFS GAME ARREST

Trey Songz will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops at an NFL playoff game … Read More

REP. KAREN BASS CONFIDENT ON GEORGE FLOYD POLICING ACT …At Least 80% Chance to Pass

If Rep. Karen Bass were a betting woman, she’s close to betting the house, no pun intended, on Congress passing police reform legislation and getting it signed by President Biden in no time. Read More

ANDREW BROWN JR. POLICE SHOOTING SHOT FIVE TIMES, ONCE IN HEAD …Private Autopsy Reveals

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump — who’s repping Andrew Brown Jr.’s family — came on “TMZ Live” Tuesday to discuss the private autopsy results … which he says jibes with what the family has seen, a flat-out execution. Read More

Ginuwine & Solé’s Daughter Shares TikTok Video Of Them For The ‘My Parents In The ’90s Challenge’

The innanet is always talking about a big flex, and how having an attractive family is one of the biggest flexes. When it comes to attractiveness, I must say that is a pretty important flex! Read More

Lauren London Opens Up About The Importance Of Her Sons Seeing Her “Moving Forward With Grief”

Lauren London exclusively spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner about her role in the upcoming movie ‘Without Remorse.’ She stars alongside fan favorite Michael B. Jordan in the action-suspense film. Read More

Woman Alleges She & Tristan Thompson Were Recently Involved—Apologizes For Disclosing His “Personal Information”

Instagram model Sydney Chase caused a bit of a stir following a recent interview where she alleged that she had a previous intimate relationship with Tristan Thompson. Read More

Monica Pulls Out Her White Kitten Heel Sandals As She Lets Fans Know That New Music Is On The Way

There is no doubt that Monica is an OG in the game, and over the years there have been monumental moments throughout her career. Read More

SZA Shows Off Her Natural Hair For The Gram

There are so many components that help bring SZA’s beauty to the light. Whether it’s her talent or even her personality, she continues to remain a fan favorite. Read More

OMNI HOVERBOARDS AVERAGE JOE$ CAN BUY, FLY NEW CRAFT All By Summer’s End!!!

Marty McFly may be a fictional character with a prop that serves as a cool hoverboard but soon your average (wealthy) Joe may have the chance to actually own one … ’cause they’re ready to hit the market this summer. Read More

QUESTLOVE ONE REGRET DJ-ING THE OSCARS …I Wanted To Play Long-Winded Winners Off Stage!!!

Questlove says he had the time of his life DJ-ing the Oscars over the weekend, but his one regret … he couldn’t shoo away winners who took forever with their acceptance speeches. Read More

Joe Biden Offers A Presidential Clapback During Interview Regarding The Updated Mask Guidelines From The CDC

President Joe Biden is as professional as can be (which is a breath of fresh air following our last president,) however he still knows how to clapback when necessary. Read More

CDC Now Says Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated Can Now Go Outside Without Masks Unless There Are Large Crowds

According to the CDC, those who are now fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask while outside unless there is a large crowd. Read More

Ohio Man Evicted, Fired, & Charged With A Felony After Racial Rant Threatening To Shoot A Black DoorDash Driver Was Caught On Video

A man from Stow, Ohio who recently went on a vicious racist rant towards a Black female DoorDash driver. James Rhodes exploded on the woman and her young daughter in a disgusting racist rant where he repeatedly called her the N-word and threatened to shoot her with an AK-47 for delivering food in his apartment complex. Read More

Yung Miami And Her Fans Tweet About Eating Cornstarch

When it comes to food concoctions, we know that Saweetie usually has some of the most interesting food options you would never think of. From Hot Cheetos, Oysters, Ramen noodles, extreme McDonald burgers, anything you wouldn’t expect someone to eat, Saweetie has probably tried it. Read More

FBI Opens Investigation Into The Fatal Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr.

On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed there will be a federal civil rights investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Read More

The FDA Could Ban Menthol Cigarettes Following Petition And Lawsuit

Menthol, typically found and used in cigarettes, may be banned by the end of this week. Read More

House Democrats Introduce Plan That Would Give Parents Monthly $300 Stimulus Checks Permanently

House Democrats are pushing an initiative that would give parents $300 a month in stimulus checks permanently until 2025. Read More

Pfizer Testing Antiviral Pill That Would Treat COVID-19; Could Be Available By End Of Year

Pfizer is looking to release its own at-home treatment for COVID-19, and it comes in pill form. Read More

The CDC Says Unsafe Bedding Is Still The Leading Cause In Unexpected Infant Deaths

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) says unsafe bedding is still a major factor that leads to unexpected infant deaths. Read More

Capitol Rioter Asks For Release, Argues He Called Pelosi a ‘Biatch,’ Which Is ‘Less Offensive’ Than B*tch

Lawyers for the man pictured sitting at the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the US Capitol riot on January 6 argue that he referred to her as a “biatch,” not a “b*tch,” in asking for his release. Read More

Miami School Faces Backlash After Stating They Wont Employ Staff Who Take The Covid-19 Vaccine

A private school in South Florida faces criticism after stating that it will not hire teachers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Beachgoer Discovers Over $1.5M Worth Of Cocaine Washed Along Palm Beach Shoreline

Over the weekend, a beachgoer found over $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed up along the Florida shoreline. Read More

CEO Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Manufacturer Sold $10 Million Of The Company Stocks Before Contamination Scandal

The president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, sold more than $10 million worth of stocks before millions of doses of the vaccine were ruined at a Baltimore facility. Read More

NFL Draft 2021 in Cleveland: Ultimate Draft HQ

Get ready, football fans! Cleveland is back in the national spotlight as the 2021 NFL Draft descends upon the city for three days of sports, live music and so much more. How can you get tickets? What’s the Draft Experience all about? Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine announces that fully vaccinated Ohioans will not have to quarantine when exposed to someone with COVID-19

The change will apply to everyone in Ohio, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings. Read More

San Diego Woman Killed When Man Landed on Her After Jumping From Building

A California woman, Taylor Kahle was killed over the weekend when an apparently suicidal man jumped from a parking structure and landed on her.Read More

