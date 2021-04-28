LOCAL NEWS: How Facebook Lead to a Double Shooting in Ashtabula County

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Social media has been proven to be a problem when it comes to conflict and disagreements. Such an example has happened recently in the far northeastern part of Northeast Ohio.

A double shooting is being investigated by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at “2700 block of Russell Rd. in Saybrook Township” as deputies arrived on April 27 before 2 p.m. for that incident.

Not surprisingly, the shooting started from something that was going on social media.

‘From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, two men were fighting in an argument that stemmed from Facebook. According to deputies, one man drove to the other male’s residence and fired two shots toward the home. A female was shot in the leg.

The suspect’s vehicle was shot at by the male who was living on the property. Afterwards, the “other man” was also fired at and was shot.

The two were shot are being treated for their wounds.

Names of those involved have not been released and it is not known as of right now if any charges will come out.

As for what lead to the argument off of Facebook, that remains a mystery.

It appears that mum’s word from the sheriff’s office.

Yet, it also appears that Facebook and other social platform can lead to dangerous people doing dangerous things.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of OLIVIER DOULIERY and Getty Images