15 Ways To Avoid Ohio's 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak
15 Ways To Avoid Ohio's 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak
- Wash all fresh fruits and vegetables before eating to remove contaminants.
- Proper hand hygiene, like washing before food prep, is crucial to prevent illness spread.
- Seek medical care if diarrhea persists, as Cyclospora is treatable with antibiotics.
The phrase “explosive diarrhea” has grabbed headlines across Ohio after health officials confirmed 177 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.
The parasite is commonly spread through contaminated fresh fruits and vegetables, though investigators have not identified the specific source behind Ohio’s outbreak.
The infection can also cause stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. While health officials continue their investigation, experts recommend following several food safety and hygiene practices to reduce your risk.
Here are 15 simple ways to help protect yourself and your family.
1. Wash Fresh Fruits Before Eating
Rinse all fresh fruit under running water before eating, even if you plan to peel it. Washing helps remove dirt and may reduce contaminants that could make you sick.
2. Clean Vegetables Thoroughly
Leafy greens, herbs and other vegetables should also be rinsed well before preparation. Fresh produce has been linked to past Cyclospora outbreaks.
3. Wash Your Hands Often
Wash your hands with soap and water before preparing food, before eating and after using the restroom. Good hand hygiene helps prevent the spread of many illnesses.
4. Separate Produce From Raw Meat
Keep fresh fruits and vegetables away from raw meat, poultry and seafood. Using separate cutting boards helps prevent cross-contamination.
5. Refrigerate Perishable Produce Promptly
Store fresh fruits and vegetables at the proper temperature after purchasing them. Proper refrigeration helps slow the growth of harmful germs.
6. Drink Safe Water
Use treated or bottled water if you’re unsure about a water source, especially while traveling. Cyclospora can spread through contaminated water.
7. Avoid Preparing Food While Sick
If you’re experiencing diarrhea or vomiting, don’t prepare food for others. Wait until you’ve been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.
8. Know The Symptoms
Cyclospora infections commonly cause watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, bloating and loss of appetite. Symptoms may not appear for about a week after exposure.
9. Stay Hydrated
Diarrhea can quickly lead to dehydration. Drink plenty of fluids and consider electrolyte beverages if symptoms become severe.
10. Don’t Ignore Lingering Symptoms
Cyclospora infections can last for weeks if left untreated. Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms persist or worsen.
11. Tell Your Doctor About Recent Travel Or Food History
Your healthcare provider may ask about recent trips or foods you’ve eaten. Those details can help identify possible exposure.
12. Follow Public Health Updates
Ohio health officials continue investigating the outbreak. New information, including any identified food source or recalls, could become available.
13. Wash Kitchen Surfaces
Clean countertops, sinks and utensils after preparing fresh produce. Keeping food preparation areas clean helps reduce contamination risks.
14. Buy Produce From Reputable Retailers
Purchase fruits and vegetables from trusted grocery stores and markets that follow food safety standards. While no retailer is linked to Ohio’s outbreak, proper food handling throughout the supply chain matters.
15. See A Doctor If Symptoms Become Severe
Seek medical care if diarrhea is prolonged, you’re unable to stay hydrated or symptoms become severe. Cyclospora is treatable with prescription antibiotics once it’s properly diagnosed.
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15 Ways To Avoid Ohio's 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com