LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Restaurants Getting Ready for Taco Week in May

There’s another restaurant week coming up in Cleveland and this one involves another food item that is super popular: Tacos!

It’s Cleveland Taco Week and it will takeover several of the popular local eateries on May 17 through 23.

In case you are wondering, May 18 is falling on a Tuesday this year and you know what that means? Taco Tuesday!!!

You can order “at least three tacos” and prices will be as low as $2 per taco.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Participating restaurants, so far, are as follows: 49 Street Tavern

Academy Tavern Food & Liquor

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance

Barrio

Blue Habanero

Bomba

The Foundry

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Salted Dough

Sol

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Tacologist

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill The week, back for the second time, is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Burger Week.

Look for more establishments to join the list of offerings.

All in the Cleveland area are welcome to join in, though keep in mind there will be some places that are going to be 21 and up.

As with the other restaurant week, there will be passports available and after you get “passports stamped every time” you hit up a place, there will be a chance to win $250 worth of gift cards after reaching the magic number of five with the amount of stamps on a passport.

To find out more on Cleveland Taco Week, click here.

