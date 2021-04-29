CLOSE
Queen Bee of Bad Boy Rapper Lil Kim Will Speak Her Truth In New Memoir

Lil Kim Surprise Moose knuckles Performance

Hip Hop and music fans alike have been waiting for this new for a long time.

46 year old Kimberly Denise Jones best known as rapper Lil Kim has come a long from rapping on Brooklyn, New York streets to being picked up to join Notorious B.I.G’s, Junior M.A.F.I.A to becoming the Queen Bee of Bad Boy  giving male rappers a legitimate run for their money and truly a triple threat to female rappers, whether they wanted to believe it or not.

Now 30 years later going from homelessness to mansions and Benzes, Grammy award winning Lil Kim is going to speak her truth about the transformations in her life to her relationship with Biggie in a new memoir titled Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story

Lil Kim dropped the tea about her sexy looking new book, along with a sneak peek of the cover of Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story on her personal social media, thanking author Kathy Iandoli and Hachette Books  for helping her get her story out…her truth with no chaser.

Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story will be available November 2, 2021 and you can pre-order your copy now.

Take a look at Lil Kim’s video post below.

