The Bijou Star Files: Black People Charged with Felonies So They Can’t Vote

Former Georgia Deputy Bragged He’d Charge Black People with Felonies So They Wouldn’t Have Voting Rights

A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested on multiple gun charges bragged in private texts that he would charge Black people with felonies in order to strip them of their right to vote. Read More

LADY GAGA ALLEGED DOGNAPPERS 3 CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, ROBBERY… 2 Others Hit with Accessory Charges

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón has released the names of the 5 suspects, and says they’ve all been charged for their alleged roles in the shooting of Gaga’s dog walker. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY MOM SETTLES 2:23 FOUNDATION FEUD

Ahmaud Arbery‘s mother is squashing her beef with an organization that’s been raising funds in her son’s name, but without her permission — they’ve settled the dispute without going to court. Read More

WILD VIDEO HUNDREDS OF BIRDS TAKE OVER CALI HOME… Bird Poop Everywhere!!!

Alfred Hitchcock is smiling somewhere — hundreds of birds overran a Southern California home, and even spent the night … and the video is straight out of that very famous horror movie. Read More

LOUISIANA STATE REP. SUGGESTS TEACHING ‘GOOD’ OF SLAVERY During Education Debate

A Louisiana State Rep. had the audacity to suggest, out loud, that if a school is going to teach slavery it should talk about all parts of it … including the “good.” Seriously. Read More

2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees Announced—The Weeknd Leads With 16 Nominations, Followed By DaBaby With 11, Pop Smoke With 10, & Megan Thee Stallion With 7!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were recently announced via livestream telecast—and if you’re a fan of The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke or Megan Thee Stallion, you have a lot to celebrate because they racked up dozens of nominations between them. Read More

Russell Wilson & Ciara Surprise Middle School Students With The Start Of Their Very Own Savings Accounts

Recently, they spoke with students from Denny International Middle School and also helped the students start their own savings accounts. Read More

Kodak Black Speaks Out After Pleading Guilty In Sexual Assault Case: “Ain’t Gotta Regiter As A Sex Offender Or Nun”

Well, looks like Kodak’s streak of luck has gotten him somewhat of a slap on the wrist, but his most recent tweets may get him in some hot water with his fans. Read More

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Show Off Their Baby Boy Ice Davis (Photo Inside)

By now we all know that Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir do everything big and grand. So we would never expect anything less when it came to them officially revealing their baby boy Ice Davis. Read More

T-Pain Discovers He Has Accidentally Been Ignoring Hundreds Of Celebrity DMs In His Message Requests

T-Pain is a legendary name in music, as we all know, so it’s expected that many fellow celebs and folks in the industry would reach out to work with him. Well, he revealed on Wednesday that he’s been accidentally ignoring all of his DMs for possible collaborations for the past two years! Read More

President Biden Urges Congress To Pass The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act By May 25th To Commemorate The First Anniversary Of His Death

President Joe Biden spoke on a host of issues impacting Americans, such as minimum wage, troops in Afghanistan and much more. One of the highlights was his firm stance on honoring George Floyd and enacting nationwide police reform. Read More

Atlanta Police Reportedly Considering Issuing Citations To Parents Of Youth Who Sell Water At Intersections

The Atlanta Police Department is considering taking new measures to regulate the young entrepreneurs. Read More

Two Employees Charged For Allegedly Sending Over $100,000 in Chick-fil-A Profits To Their Personal Bank Accounts

Two former employees of the company are facing criminal charges in Alabama for allegedly taking over $100,000 from the company’s profits. Read More

Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Plans To Fully Reopen New York City By July 1st

It looks like New York City will be open just in time for the summer. On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there are plans to have the city fully reopened by July 1st. Read More

President Joe Biden Pushes For Minimum Wage To Be Increased To $15 An Hour—‘No One Working 40 Hours A Week Should Live Below The Poverty Line’

President Joe Biden discussed several issues plaguing Americans—and was specifically firm in his push to raise the nationwide minimum wage to $15 an hour. As he embarks closer on his first 100 days in office, President Biden addressed Congress with various plans and initiatives, however the minimum wage conversation garnered the bulk of the attention. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For Unpaid Taxes Lawsuit, ” You Gotta Pay Your Taxes Fool”

If Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson does nothing else, he will ensure that he never misses an opportunity to drag his arch-nemesis, Ja Rule. Read More

Morehouse College Debate Team Withdrew From National Tournament Following Racial Taunts

The Morehouse College Speech and Debate team decided to withdraw from the national competition following white debaters racist comments during a tournament on zoom. Read More

Victoria Beckham Says She’d “Rather Die” Than Rock Crocs Sent To Her By Justin Bieber

Fashion icon and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham is not here for Justin Bieber, gifting her with a custom pair of embellished Crocs. Read More

Tammy Rivera Talks About Parenting and Her Daughter’s Sexuality “There’s No Handbook To Parenting”

Tammy Rivera sat down to talk about her new single “Baby Mama” and a few other things, like her daughter Charlie. Read More

Company Looking to Pay Someone $42,000 a Year to Smoke Weed

Vaped is looking for a remote vaporizer tester. The company is offering $42,000 a year, $250 a month expense account, and three weeks of vacation time. Read More

5 People Dead Including 2 Deputies And Suspect In Standoff In North Carolina

The deputies were ambushed and fatally wounded as they headed down into the basement of the home after answering a wellness check call for a person who had not shown up for work. Read More

IHOP Employee Begs Adam Sandler to Come Back to Restaurant After Failing to Recognize Him

A hostess at IHOP in Manhasset, New York, is going viral on TikTok after failing to recognize Adam Sandler. Read More

Florida Man Stabs Two Women To Death After Following Them Home

A Florida teen admitted to following two women home and killing them. Read More

A White Virginia Woman Lost Her Job For Telling Her Neighbor “You Are Not The Right Color”

You about to lose your job. And that’s exactly what happened to a white Virginia food bank worker that told her neighbor she’s “not the right color.” Read More

Federal Trade Commission Says Criminals Have Perpetrated Over 400,000 Covid-19 Related Scams

According to a federal watchdog, since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, criminals have perpetrated over 400,000 COVID-19-related scams. Read More

Willow Smith Reveals She Is The ‘Only Polyamorous Person’ Amongst Her Friends, Says She Has The ‘Least Sex’

Millennials and Generation Z appear to be two groups that are not fearful when discussing their sexual preferences. Read More

Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $500K To Estranged Wife’s Lawyers Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife’s legal fees. Read More

‘America is Not a Racist Country,’ Tim Scott Says in Republican Rebuttal to Biden’s Speech

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has used the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress to vow that “America is not a racist country.” Read More

Teyana Taylor Says ‘I Felt Underappreciated’ By Kanye West’s Label G.O.O.D. Music

Back in 2020, Teyana Taylor released the well received The Album that consisted of sleeper hits such as “Bare Wit Me” and “Lowkey” featuring Erykah Badu. In addition, icons Lil’ Kim and Dionne Warwick had no problem boldly announcing their interest in the talented star playing them in a biopic. Read More

Beyoncé Speculated To Make Appearance On Upcoming DJ Khaled Album

Beyoncé fans might be in for a surprise with the upcoming release of Khaled Khaled? Read More

Jay-Z Weighs In On Cancel Culture: If I Don’t Say Everything Right, It’s Going To Be Everywhere

If you were to ask rapper turned media mogul, Jay-Z, how he feels about today’s youth and social media, you might be surprised at his response. He said during a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Read More

Kanye West Appears To Still Be Wearing His Wedding Ring Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Is it just out of habit, a fashion statement, or indicative of something deeper? Read More

