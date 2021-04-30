CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Lowe’s Plans Hiring Spree in Cleveland and Nationwide!

Exteriors Views Of Lowe's Cos. Inc Ahead Of Earns

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

There are more opportunities to get jobs right here in Cleveland and all of the surrounding areas.

Lowe’s is the latest business to announce it’s seeking new employees to join the stores.

It’s part of what is called National Hiring Day and will take place on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You have to be 18 and over to take part in this hiring event.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This is part of their nationwide effort to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates including:

  • cashiers

  • retail associates

  • stockers and receivers

  • merchandising service associates

  • drivers

  • supervisors

  • Pro sales roles

According to the hardware store chain, over 700 of its new hires will be at their Cleveland area locations.

Don’t worry about forgetting your resume and reservation, but you can RSVP and find out more about the opportunities here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Close