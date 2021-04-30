LOCAL NEWS: Lowe’s Plans Hiring Spree in Cleveland and Nationwide!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There are more opportunities to get jobs right here in Cleveland and all of the surrounding areas.

Lowe’s is the latest business to announce it’s seeking new employees to join the stores.

It’s part of what is called National Hiring Day and will take place on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You have to be 18 and over to take part in this hiring event.

This is part of their nationwide effort to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates including:

cashiers

retail associates

stockers and receivers

merchandising service associates

drivers

supervisors

Pro sales roles

According to the hardware store chain, over 700 of its new hires will be at their Cleveland area locations.

Don’t worry about forgetting your resume and reservation, but you can RSVP and find out more about the opportunities here.

