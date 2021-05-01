CLOSE
SPORTS: Anderson Varejao Reportedly Coming Back to the Cavs

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Another veteran of the Cleveland Cavaliers is returning for another run with the team.

Anderson Varejao is planning to sign with the Cavs as center, according to reports.  This a sign that the longtime center and power forward will help improve the team.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The 38-year-old will be with the Cavs for the remainder of the season, NBA insider Shams Charania reported.

Varejao was the 30th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Varejao had been with the Cavs for 12 years.  His entire time as member included both stints with LeBron James.

He left the Cavs and soon signed on to play for the Golden State Warriors, only to see the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Finals as a Warrior.

Are you happy to see Anderson Varejao return to the Cavs?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Close