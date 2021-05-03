The Bijou Star Files: Woman Records Child Getting Paddled By Teacher !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 3, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PADDLING PRINCIPAL 6-YEAR-OLD STUDENT TAKES A BEATING …Mom Stands There & Films

An elementary school principal went full 19th-century headmaster on a 6-year-old student — paddling her a few times … all while the mom recorded it. Read More

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Shades Kandi Burruss For Saying They Were Horrible To Work With: ‘She’s Just Been Doing Reunions With Xscape’ (Video)

Following a recent interview that Kandi Burruss did with Eddie Levert Sr., in which the noteworthy songwriter mentioned that Boyz II Men was among the most difficult acts to work with, the group’s lead Wanya Morris is firing back and he’s throwing massive shade! Read More

Boyz II Men’s Debut Album ‘Cooleyhighharmony’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today!

The album represented a shift in R&B groups and Boyz II Men set the stage for what would be a history-making run throughout the 1990s. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT Launches Mambacita Line …HOLLYWOOD ROCKS THE HELL OUT OF IT

Vanessa Bryant celebrated what would have been Gigi‘s 15th birthday by announcing a new clothing line in her name — and Hollywood was quick to jump on board in support. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER LEGAL TEAM SAYS CHAUVIN’S APPEAL IS TOAST… Thanks to Juror Speaking Out

Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd’s family, says Derek Chauvin has no chance to successfully appeal his guilty verdict … and it’s all because of what at least one juror is saying about the murder trial. Read More

SPACEX ASTRONAUTS RETURN HOME IN SPECTACULAR FASHION!!!

There was a spectacular site above the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday, when the SpaceX Dragon capsule careened and then floated into the sea with 4 astronauts on board. Read More

CAITLYN JENNER If You’re a Biological Boy …YOU SHOULDN’T BE IN GIRLS’ SPORTS

Caitlyn Jenner has a take on trans athletes you might not expect — namely, if you’re born as a biological boy, you shouldn’t be allowed to compete in girls’ sports … at least while you’re still in school, anyway. Read More

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON Chauvin Deserves Stiff Sentence …FOR ‘PARTICULAR CRUELTY’ TO FLOYD

Derek Chauvin deserves to be locked up for much longer than what the state of Minnesota’s guidelines suggest … that’s according to the state’s Attorney General, who’s citing the ex-cop’s “particular cruelty” toward George Floyd. Read More

JENNIFER LOPEZ HANGIN’ WITH BEN …But Not Hookin’ Up

Jennifer Lopez was hanging out with Ben Affleck this week, setting the Internet on fire with proclamations they’re back together. Not so, and we have an explanation. Read More

JAY-Z TIDAL SALE CLOSES …$350 Mil to Jack Dorsey’s Square!!!

Jay-Z’s 6-year flip of Tidal’s streaming service is complete — he just closed the deal to sell the majority of the company to Square for $350 million … a pretty good return on his initial investment. Read More

MICHAEL B. JORDAN SHOOTS HIS SHOT Gun Range Fun with Lori Harvey!!!

Michael B. Jordan may have a case of gun fever, because he returned to an indoor shooting range where he’d trained for a role — but this time it was just for fun with his girlfriend. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN & KRIS JENNER HERS & HERS SIDE-BY-SIDE MANSIONS… Construction Underway!!!

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are about to be just a stone’s throw away from each other — their next-door mansions are in the midst of construction … and they are HUGE. Read More

Tokyo Vanity Shares Her Opinion On Marriage Being More Than A Piece Of Paper

Tokyo Vanity shared her opinion in a lengthy post on her Instagram page and opened up about why she didn’t like the phrase. Read More

Kim Cakery Shares A Message For Khloé Kardashian Alleging Tristan Thompson Has Fathered Children Outside Of Their Relationship

Last week, Sydney Chase apologized after allegations that she started talking to him in November of last year. Their most alleged hookup happened just a few weeks ago following his daughter True Thompson’s 3rd birthday party. Read More

Keyshia Cole’s Youngest Son’s Father Niko Khale Formally Introduces His New Boo To IG! (Pics)

Love is in the air for Niko Khale, the 25-year-old singer and father of Keyshia Cole’s youngest son, Tobias. Read More

Friend Of Black Rob Makes It Clear That Diddy Was There For Him Over The Years

The hip-hop community is still mourning the recent loss of some of the rappers that were a huge contribution to the culture. One of the rappers to recently pass away was Black Rob, formally of Bad Boy, and on Friday, his loved ones gathered in Harlem to say their final goodbyes, Read More

California Woman Starts New Vending Machine Company Offering Products For Black Hair Care

Maxine Pittman of Los Angeles, CA created “Tress Obsessed Vending Company” during the pandemic. Read More

Wife And Mother Of Seven Reportedly Becomes The First Woman In The World To Earn A Ph.D. In Survey Methodology

Wife and mother of 7, Alena Maze has been persistent in her studies to earn her Ph.D., and her hard work has paid off! Read More

CDC Reports That Over 100 Million Americans Are Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19—Which Is The Milestone Initially Set By President Biden

According to a recent report from the CDC, more than 100 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Read More

Lil Durk Tweets Interest In Purchasing Chicago’s ‘O Block’

If you’re a fan of Lil Durk and the late King Von, you’ve more than likely heard them both rap about their upbringing growing up in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens, aka ‘O Block.’ Read More

Gerome Sapp, CEO & Co-Founder Of RARES, Gives Us The Details On Making History By Acquiring Kanye West’s 2008 Nike Air Yeezy’s For $1.8 Million

When we asked Gerome what prompted his decision to purchase the 2008 Air Yeezy prototypes specifically, he explained that it was a combination of being a life-long sneakerhead, as well as a personal decision. Read More

Mimi Faust Briefly Talks About Her Split From Ty Young

Over the years fans have watched the relationship between Mimi Faust and Ty Young blossom. However, word on the street has been that the two have gone their separate ways. Read More

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

The 18-year-old typically goes viral for her social media clapbacks to trolls. However, on Thursday, Aoki took to Instagram to share a spicy photoshoot flick. In her post, Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot.” Read More

Former Dipset Rapper 40 Cal Asks Public For Help Locating His Missing Daughter

Former Dipset rapper 40 Cal’s daughter is missing, and he’s asking the public’s help for any information regarding her whereabouts. He revealed on Instagram that his daughter Saniyya Dennis went missing from Buffalo State College a week ago. Read More

Scammer Posing As Wu-Tang Member Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison

A Georgia man who pretended to be a member of the Wu-Tang Clan to scam businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Read More

Family Of Woman Fatally Shot At Capitol Plan To File $10 Million Wrongful Death Suit

The family of the woman who was shot and killed during the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol is planning to file a wrongful death suit for $10 million. Read More

Georgia Governor Kemp Lifts Many Of The State’s Remaining Coronavirus Restrictions

On Friday, Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order that lifted many of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions. Read More

Senator Tim Scott Responds To ‘Uncle Tim’ Slur

Senator Tim Scott is defending himself against the racist responses he’s receiving from some Democrats following his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first address. Read More

South Carolina Fire Chief Steps Down After Telling Police To “Stop Responding To These Black Neighborhoods”

A Lancaster County, South Carolina fire chief has resigned from his position after posting a troubling message on Facebook to the police, “Stop responding to these Black neighborhoods.” Read More

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Will Reopen May 14

After being shut down for some time now, the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and other Smithsonian museums will reopen in May. Read More

Destiny’s Child Reunited On Zoom For The Birth Of Kelly Rowland’s Son

Even with the pandemic forcing distance between them, the ladies of Destiny’s Child showed up via Zoom to support Kelly Rowland as she gave birth to her second son back in January. Read More

Florida Governor DeSantis Expected To Sign Election Bill That Limits Voting

On Thursday, Florida Republicans passed an election overhaul bill that will place voting restrictions in the critical battleground state. Read More

Big Sean And His Mother Are Launching A Wellness Video Series For Low-Cost Coping Ideas

Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson, have teamed up to launch a new wellness video series that will focus on low-cost mental health coping techniques. Read More

Berkeley Woman Faces Hate Crime Charges For Calling Cops On Black Deliveryman

A 35-year-old woman from California will now face hate crime charges after calling cops on a Black deliveryman who she thought was driving too fast through the neighborhood. Read More

