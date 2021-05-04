50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While Announcing New Discovery+ Series

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

50 Cent and his frequent trips to Houston apparently have been for a reason. On Twitter Tuesday (May 4), he shared he was no longer a New Yorker and officially a Houstonian.

“I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later,” he wrote. “Green Light Gang Boom.”

Rocking an Astros hat and standing in front of the Astrodome, the Power co-creator and mogul shared the post alongside a screenshot from Deadline highlighting his latest series, “Confessions of a Crime Queen” which will air on Discovery+.

The true crime anthology series will focus on the true story of a queenpin who created a criminal dynasty before her work became the reason for her destruction.

“As G-Unit Film & Television continues its rapid growth, we have to think outside the box and challenge ourselves to tell entertaining and important stories in new ways,” 50 said in a statement. “With the support of discovery+, our friends at Lionsgate TV, and in partnership with top producer, Rich Bye, and Goodbye Pictures, we have the right team to help us continue pushing the creative envelope. I am thrilled to add Confessions of a Crime Queen to the G-Unit Film & Television slate in 2022.”

