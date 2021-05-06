Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It looks like the actor who used to be known as Urkel on and off-screen back in the 1990’s has now reinvented himself as a cannabis businessman.

Jaleel White has announced on his social media pages, along with an interview he did for Forbes, that he has launched a new “line called ItsPurpl.”

He is not alone in the new company.

From Complex:

White created ItsPurpl through a partnership with 710 Labs and together they will produce variations of the popular Purple Urkle cannabis strain.

It had launched on Apr. 20 of this year (fitting as it was “420”) and is “available at dispensaries in California.” No word on when it will hit other states including Ohio.

While the business is new, Urkle is not:

Purple Urkle has been around for a while but since legalization started sweeping the country, there hasn’t been a clear company or brand pushing the strain.

White saw it would be a great fit for him given his legacy and impact as Urkel.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” says White. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

The new venture is a collaboration between the ‘Family Matters’ co-star and Brad Melshenker.

“We tend to let the product speak for itself. But over the years Jaleel and I became friends and organically our conversations developed into a project,” says the 710 Labs founder in Forbes.

Melshenker also revealed that White “was on a journey to find the real Purple Urkel from back in the early 2000s. Not only that, he wanted to find the most flavorful purple cultivars and had been collecting seeds with his friend Sean over the years just for this purpose.”

To build more awareness of the brand, White decided to do the unthinkable.

Yup, he brought back Steve Urkel, this time in 2021!

He teamed up with rapper, actor, media personality and businessman Snoop Dogg for a trailer that has Steve Urkel interacting with the “Gin and Juice” artist that you can see below:

This was the same character that White had once put to rest, though he revisited Urkel once before as an animated character in an episode of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ in 2019 on Boomerang and Cartoon Network.

Now, in May 2021, White is also revealing more about Urkel and his career in an upcoming episode of TV One’s ‘Uncensored.’

This is proving to be the right time for an Urkel comeback!

Did we mention that White is coming to Akron as part of “Did I Do That? ‘Family Matters’ Night” on June 26 this year at the Akron RubberDucks game at Canal Park with Urkel bobbleheads for a giveaway?

2021 could be the year of both Urkle and Urkel.

