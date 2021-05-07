The Bijou Star Files: The ‘Unpopular’ Opinion That Had To Be Had Shared

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Mase Took To Instagram To Speak On Black Men Joining Street Gangs
Rapper Mase hopped on his Instagram on Wednesday to share a message about Black men joining street gangs. He began the lengthy post by saying there is a “need” to share his “unpopular” opinion. Read More
FLOYD MAYWEATHER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH JAKE PAUL… ‘I’ll Kill You Motherf****r’
Jake Paul says he WAS punched in the face — and claims it was one of Floyd’s bodyguards who threw the punch. Read More
SWV WE WON’T CANCEL MICHAEL JACKSON!!! Using Sample on ‘Verzuz’
The ladies from SWV aren’t backing down from playing their famous Michael Jackson sample in an upcoming “Verzuz” matchup … telling us they wouldn’t be there without him. Read More
PIZZA VENDING MACHINE Debuts in Rome, and …ITALIANS OFFENDED, DOH!!!
Italians now have an option for who makes their most beloved food — their favorite neighborhood pizzaiolo or … a machine!!! Yeah, some folks ain’t happy about option dua. Read More
BILL GATES DIVORCE MELINDA NOW SIPPING ON 25 MILLION SHARES OF COKE!!!
Bill and Melinda Gates are shifting more of their fortune into Melindas’ name … and new documents show she’s gonna be a big fan of Mexican Coca-Cola. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN IT WASN’T ME!!! Feds Seize Roman Statue Allegedly Bought by Kanye
Kim Kardashian was unaware her name was attached to an ancient Roman artifact — a piece of art the U.S. government is now desperately seeking to return to Italy — a purchase we’re told was made by her estranged husband, Kanye West. Read More
BILL GATES FAMILY FURIOUS AT HIM …During Secret Trip Ahead Of Divorce
The Bill and Melinda divorce has been a done deal for months and they had a plan to announce it back in March … a plan that included renting a remote, private island where the entire family — with one BIG exception — could avoid the media once the announcement was made … Read More
QUAVO & SAWEETIE NO CHARGES IN ELEVATOR FIGHT… For Either of Them
If Quavo and Saweetie weren’t broken up, they might be celebrating together — neither of them will face criminal charges for their elevator altercation … Read More
CHILDISH GAMBINO SUED YOU STOLE ‘THIS IS AMERICA’ FROM ME!!! Rapper Claims He ‘Made’ it First
Childish Gambino’s “This is America” is a blatant ripoff of a track that sounds similar, has a similar name and was all over the Internet almost 2 years before the rapper’s smash hit was released … so claims a musician in a new lawsuit. Read More
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t run for reelection
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year. Read More
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS PFIZER DONATING COVID VACCINE FOR ATHLETES… Amid Calls To Cancel Games
Pfizer is pledging to donate thousands of doses of its COVID vaccine to inoculate Olympic athletes in the hopes of saving the Games … this, in the wake of a new movement in Japan to call the whole thing off. Read More
Willow Smith Reunited Jada Pinkett Smith’s Former Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother’s Day Present
Willow Smith surprised her mama, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a thoughtful musical performance. Now, this wasn’t just any old performance. Willow went all out and reunited Jada’s former metal band Wicked Wisdom. Read More
Boosie Says He’s ‘Tired’ Of Seeing Women With Plastic Surgery
Y’all know we can always count on Boosie to share his unsolicited opinion, and today he decided to speak about plastic surgery. Read More
Tank Explains How He Was Able To Provide Background Vocals For Aaliyah On The Song, ‘Come Over’
Tank has always been a vocal beast in the music industry. With a career that spans decades, he has been killing the game for over 20 years. Read More
Anthony Hamilton ‘Finds Charlene’ 17 Years Later For New Video
If you love soulful R&B then there’s no way Anthony Hamilton’s ‘Charlene’ isn’t on your playlist. Read More
Sydney Chase Confirms She Received Cease & Desist From Tristan Thompson, Says She’s Choosing Not To Comply (Update)
Well this looks like it won’t be over any time soon. Sydney Chase is now saying she has finally received the cease and desist letter from Tristan Thompson, but that won’t stop her from speaking her truth. Read More
Sixth Grade Student Opens Fire & Injures Three People At A Idaho Middle School
A sixth-grade student was taken into custody early Thursday after authorities said that she opened fire while inside of a Rigby, Idaho middle school injuring two other students and a custodian. Read More
Aht Aht! Twitter Suspends Account That Posted Trump Statements
Donald Trump is still trying to create social media profiles, and these platforms are still saying, “Aht! Aht! Not today.” Read More
Erica Mena Invites Wendy Williams To A Fight After Wendy Offered Her Some Marriage Advice
Erica doesn’t seem to pleased about all of the opinions she’s been hearing about her marriage, specifically from Wendy Williams. Read More
California Bar Owner Hit With Felony Charges for Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards
A bar owner was arrested Wednesday over allegations that he was selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards at his establishment in California. Read More
Michael B. Jordan Reveals How He ‘Bombed’ An Audition For ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
While Michael B. Jordan has accomplished a lot during his acting career, he’s not perfect. The Creed star was sure to keep it real with fans recently, when he recounted bombing his audition for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Read More
Chris Brown’s Huge Birthday Party Shut Down By Cops
A large party at singer Chris Brown’s Tarzana home was broken up early Thursday morning by LAPD officers. Read More
Gabourey Sidibe Set to Make Her Directorial Debut
Gabourey Sidibe is taking a turn behind the camera. Read More
San Francisco to Divert $3.75 Million from Police Budget to Support Black-Owned Businesses
Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced the distribution of a $3.75 million award intended to support training, technical assistance and neighborhood revitalization in San Francisco’s historically Black and African American small business communities. Read More
Dr. Ian Smith Appears to Call Out Tamron Hall for Not Wanting Black Professionals on Her Show [Video]
During a recent interview on a radio show, Dr. Ian Smith seemingly called out a black talk show host who he says avoids having black experts on her show because she doesn’t see her show as a “black show.” Read More
Pfizer, BioNTech begin process seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech said they are starting the process to request full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine. Read More
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announces he won’t seek 5th term during ‘Tele-Town Hall’
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced that he will not seek an unprecedented fifth term in office during his Tele-Town Hall on Thursday night. Read More
‘Cleveland Spiders’: The current favorite in 3News’ poll for the Indians’ new name has a deep, rich history
A National League team called the Spiders played in the city during the late 19th century, with some of baseball’s greatest players donning the uniform. Read More
Cleveland area doctors address concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy
Despite encouraging data and support from the medical community, many pregnant women are still choosing not to get vaccinated. Read More
4-year-old boy orders $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon
Noah purchased a total of 918 SpongeBob-shaped popsicles from Amazon and shipped them to his auntie’s house. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com