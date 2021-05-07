The Bijou Star Files: The ‘Unpopular’ Opinion That Had To Be Had Shared

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mase Took To Instagram To Speak On Black Men Joining Street Gangs

Rapper Mase hopped on his Instagram on Wednesday to share a message about Black men joining street gangs. He began the lengthy post by saying there is a “need” to share his “unpopular” opinion. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH JAKE PAUL… ‘I’ll Kill You Motherf****r’

Jake Paul says he WAS punched in the face — and claims it was one of Floyd’s bodyguards who threw the punch. Read More

SWV WE WON’T CANCEL MICHAEL JACKSON!!! Using Sample on ‘Verzuz’

The ladies from SWV aren’t backing down from playing their famous Michael Jackson sample in an upcoming “Verzuz” matchup … telling us they wouldn’t be there without him. Read More

PIZZA VENDING MACHINE Debuts in Rome, and …ITALIANS OFFENDED, DOH!!!

Italians now have an option for who makes their most beloved food — their favorite neighborhood pizzaiolo or … a machine!!! Yeah, some folks ain’t happy about option dua. Read More

BILL GATES DIVORCE MELINDA NOW SIPPING ON 25 MILLION SHARES OF COKE!!!

Bill and Melinda Gates are shifting more of their fortune into Melindas’ name … and new documents show she’s gonna be a big fan of Mexican Coca-Cola. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN IT WASN’T ME!!! Feds Seize Roman Statue Allegedly Bought by Kanye

Kim Kardashian was unaware her name was attached to an ancient Roman artifact — a piece of art the U.S. government is now desperately seeking to return to Italy — a purchase we’re told was made by her estranged husband, Kanye West. Read More

BILL GATES FAMILY FURIOUS AT HIM …During Secret Trip Ahead Of Divorce

The Bill and Melinda divorce has been a done deal for months and they had a plan to announce it back in March … a plan that included renting a remote, private island where the entire family — with one BIG exception — could avoid the media once the announcement was made … Read More

QUAVO & SAWEETIE NO CHARGES IN ELEVATOR FIGHT… For Either of Them

If Quavo and Saweetie weren’t broken up, they might be celebrating together — neither of them will face criminal charges for their elevator altercation … Read More

CHILDISH GAMBINO SUED YOU STOLE ‘THIS IS AMERICA’ FROM ME!!! Rapper Claims He ‘Made’ it First

Childish Gambino’s “This is America” is a blatant ripoff of a track that sounds similar, has a similar name and was all over the Internet almost 2 years before the rapper’s smash hit was released … so claims a musician in a new lawsuit. Read More

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won’t run for reelection

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year. Read More

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS PFIZER DONATING COVID VACCINE FOR ATHLETES… Amid Calls To Cancel Games

Pfizer is pledging to donate thousands of doses of its COVID vaccine to inoculate Olympic athletes in the hopes of saving the Games … this, in the wake of a new movement in Japan to call the whole thing off. Read More

Willow Smith Reunited Jada Pinkett Smith’s Former Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother’s Day Present

Willow Smith surprised her mama, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a thoughtful musical performance. Now, this wasn’t just any old performance. Willow went all out and reunited Jada’s former metal band Wicked Wisdom. Read More

Boosie Says He’s ‘Tired’ Of Seeing Women With Plastic Surgery

Y’all know we can always count on Boosie to share his unsolicited opinion, and today he decided to speak about plastic surgery. Read More

Tank Explains How He Was Able To Provide Background Vocals For Aaliyah On The Song, ‘Come Over’

Tank has always been a vocal beast in the music industry. With a career that spans decades, he has been killing the game for over 20 years. Read More

Anthony Hamilton ‘Finds Charlene’ 17 Years Later For New Video

If you love soulful R&B then there’s no way Anthony Hamilton’s ‘Charlene’ isn’t on your playlist. Read More

Sydney Chase Confirms She Received Cease & Desist From Tristan Thompson, Says She’s Choosing Not To Comply (Update)

Well this looks like it won’t be over any time soon. Sydney Chase is now saying she has finally received the cease and desist letter from Tristan Thompson, but that won’t stop her from speaking her truth. Read More

Sixth Grade Student Opens Fire & Injures Three People At A Idaho Middle School

A sixth-grade student was taken into custody early Thursday after authorities said that she opened fire while inside of a Rigby, Idaho middle school injuring two other students and a custodian. Read More

Aht Aht! Twitter Suspends Account That Posted Trump Statements

Donald Trump is still trying to create social media profiles, and these platforms are still saying, “Aht! Aht! Not today.” Read More

Erica Mena Invites Wendy Williams To A Fight After Wendy Offered Her Some Marriage Advice

Erica doesn’t seem to pleased about all of the opinions she’s been hearing about her marriage, specifically from Wendy Williams. Read More

California Bar Owner Hit With Felony Charges for Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

A bar owner was arrested Wednesday over allegations that he was selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards at his establishment in California. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Reveals How He ‘Bombed’ An Audition For ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

While Michael B. Jordan has accomplished a lot during his acting career, he’s not perfect. The Creed star was sure to keep it real with fans recently, when he recounted bombing his audition for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Read More

Chris Brown’s Huge Birthday Party Shut Down By Cops

A large party at singer Chris Brown’s Tarzana home was broken up early Thursday morning by LAPD officers. Read More

Gabourey Sidibe Set to Make Her Directorial Debut

Gabourey Sidibe is taking a turn behind the camera. Read More

San Francisco to Divert $3.75 Million from Police Budget to Support Black-Owned Businesses

Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced the distribution of a $3.75 million award intended to support training, technical assistance and neighborhood revitalization in San Francisco’s historically Black and African American small business communities. Read More

Dr. Ian Smith Appears to Call Out Tamron Hall for Not Wanting Black Professionals on Her Show [Video]

During a recent interview on a radio show, Dr. Ian Smith seemingly called out a black talk show host who he says avoids having black experts on her show because she doesn’t see her show as a “black show.” Read More

Pfizer, BioNTech begin process seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are starting the process to request full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announces he won’t seek 5th term during ‘Tele-Town Hall’

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced that he will not seek an unprecedented fifth term in office during his Tele-Town Hall on Thursday night. Read More

‘Cleveland Spiders’: The current favorite in 3News’ poll for the Indians’ new name has a deep, rich history

A National League team called the Spiders played in the city during the late 19th century, with some of baseball’s greatest players donning the uniform. Read More

Cleveland area doctors address concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy

Despite encouraging data and support from the medical community, many pregnant women are still choosing not to get vaccinated. Read More

4-year-old boy orders $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

Noah purchased a total of 918 SpongeBob-shaped popsicles from Amazon and shipped them to his auntie’s house. Read More

