LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland City Councilman Basheer Jones The Latest to Run for Mayor

The City of Cleveland now has another option to choose from for this year’s mayoral election.

City Councilman Basheer Jones is the latest throw his hat into the ring that is growing more and more throughout 2021 so far.

He made the announcement during a press conference that included prayer, music and “a stack of signatures to get his name on the ballot” that he was holding.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He said his plan for city hall will make it accessible and transparent. He called for streamlined services and upgraded technology. Under what he calls the “Jones Plan for a Better Cleveland,” he put heavy emphasis on rehabilitation and victim resources in the criminal justice system. He referred to himself as the “Education Mayor” to give children opportunities outside of college.

“We must maximize this incredible opportunity and to do that we have to have leadership that in energetic,” says the councilman at his conference. “We are not the mistake on the lake and we have to change the way we view our city.”

Since 2017, Jones has been serving in his current role for Cleveland’s Ward 7 neighborhood, where he represents the areas of Hough, St. Clair-Superior, AsiaTown and Midtown.

Cleveland radio listeners would also remember Jones from his time as the host of the morning talk show ‘Basheer Jones and Company’ on NewsTalk 1490 WERE and ‘Street Soldiers’ on Z107.9 until his time at Radio One Cleveland ended in 2010.

Now with Jones in the mayoral race, he joins a growing field of candidates that includes Ohio Senator Sandra Williams, City Council President Kevin Kelley, and former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed.

With current Mayor Frank G. Jackson announcing he is stepping down from office, in addition to not running for re-election, this year’s race is going to be a game changer.

Here is Councilman Jones’ press conference below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Marcus Yam and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland